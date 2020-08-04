A trail that exceeds expectations

Amazing what can happen when expectations are low. The Deer Hill segment was the most enjoyment by far, while Schultz Pass was a slog (more uphill than you might think) and the AZT a little too crowded late on a Sunday morning.

The first thing to know about the Deer Hill Trail is that there is no hill, per se. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Not every excursion should require challenging climbs. But there are deer flitting about — big mule deer. I have ocular proof.

The next thing to know is that the trail was designed and is primarily used by equestrians; hence, it’s southernly terminus at Little Elden Springs Horse Camp. So unless you want to pay a fee, it’s best to park at a dirt pullout off of Elden Springs Road (FR 556) and hoof it 0.2 of a mile to the signed trailhead.

You can tell, right from the start, that equine dominate here. Horse droppings, sometimes impressive cairns of the manure, dot the path. But, on a more positive note, the trail builders made sure the way is mostly boulder- and rock-free and the surface a nice duff.

That’s true for the first two miles or so, as you wend your way through the trees. I was pleasantly surprised by the lushness present — and the shade is offered on a warm summer morning.