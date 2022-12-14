A tradition of giving: Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Toy Drive returns

For a lot of locals, the Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Toy Drive conjures memories of towers of toys and holiday trees reaching for the rafters inside the Flagstaff Mall, or cluttered collection tables outside Walmart staffed by officers and volunteers asking for donations.

Sgt. Jerry Rintala’s favorite toy drive memory is a little different.

He’s been with the Flagstaff Police Department for 18 years, and stepped into the role of public information and outreach officer at the beginning of the month. The new job places him at the center of planning the annual event, but the story he treasures most starts long before December 2022. It begins when he was a FPD narcotics investigator.

“There was a female in her early 20s who struggled with her drug use in that time frame. I dealt with her several times, arrested her or her friends,” Rintala recalled.

Time went by, and Rintala saw her next after she’d started recovering from her addiction. While he was off duty on a December day, he stopped into a local restaurant where she was working as a waitress.

“She recognized me. I recognized her. She sat and we had a conversation, she told me all about how she got clean and got her kids back. She had three kids. They’d all been taken away, at least two of them,” Rintala said. “She got all three back and she was telling me how good she was doing. It was right around Christmas time, and I didn’t think much about it.”

Later in his patrol car, Rintala saw a stack of toy drive referral slips, the same slips distributed to educators and councilors throughout northern Arizona, DPS officers as far away as Page, sheriff’s deputies throughout the county, police officers in Williams.

He thought back to that waitress who he’d seen in some of her darkest hours.

“I took one of the referrals over where she was working. I told her, ‘Here’s a program we do for children and I know you have three kids. Do you mind if I refer you to this program?’ She started crying, gave me all the information about her three kids, the toys they wanted,” Rintala recalled.

Rintala didn’t deliver the toys himself, but later he went back to that restaurant and a co-worker told him how much the gifts had meant to the young woman and her family.

“I had remembered her and how proud I was of her for what she accomplished,” Rintala said. “That was all possible because of the toy drive.”

The Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Toy Drive is a decades-old collaboration between the Flagstaff Police Department, NAUPD and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton said Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers and deputies look forward to the event every year.

Collection booths, which moved from the Flagstaff Mall to Walmart when the toy store inside the shopping center shut down, have been a mainstay in the toy collection process.

Flagstaff police Lt. Charles Hernandez directed the toy drive for two years, and this year he’s working with Rintala to keep the tradition going. He recalls how the event has changed over time, due in no small part to the pandemic.

“When COVID hit, we couldn’t set up our booth, right? It stymied our collection effort,” Hernandez said. “Shadows Foundation stepped up and had collected anywhere between $8,000 and $10,000 that allowed us to not only get toys for the kids, but get the kids involved to do the shopping for peers their ages, because who better to know what toys kids would like than kids?”

Vicki Burton founded the local nonprofit 12 years ago, and a toy drive wasn’t necessarily a part of their original mission.

“I created the Shadows Foundation so we could provide that financial assistance with the services to those patients that are battling life-threatening illnesses. At the patient level, essentially what we’ll do is we’ll step in and we’ll cover utilities, co-pays, gas and food and medical bills,” she said.

Burton said she wanted to do something to help kids understand the value of giving and learn to embrace the spirit of the holidays.

So, five years ago, the nonprofit expanded its reach to launch Shop with a Cop. Shadows Foundation recruits corporate sponsors and donors, and then offers up that budget to law enforcement to buy gifts for the kids who’ve been referred for the Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Toy Drive.

Shadows Foundation invites kids from across the community to submit essays about the true meaning of the holiday season. From the entries, a few are selected to meet local law enforcement officers for a festive breakfast and a one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

“Steve Allen, who is the owner of Dirty Birdies, I’ve known him since he was at Horseman’s Lodge,” Burton said. “We started Shop with a Cop five years ago with him at Horseman’s Lodge. That’s where the kids would meet and have breakfast. When he bought Dirty Birdies, he said he wanted to keep doing the breakfast, so I said, ‘Let’s do it here!’ It worked out great. We take up the whole restaurant. It’s so much fun and they bring a stage in. The girls get dressed up; they’re awesome and we couldn’t do it without them. They donate the whole breakfast.”

After the meal, the essay contest winners ride in a patrol vehicle to Walmart to fill carts with gifts for kids their age.

“We have our lights on, our sirens on and it’s a parade going to shop,” Hernandez said. “The carts get full pretty big and pretty fast. ... It’s like you’re a kid again. It’s fun shopping with kids.”

Shop with a Cop has become a central part of the Northern Arizona Law Enforcement Toy Drive. When the carts get rolling, officers and their pint-sized guides will pick presents for children ages 0-17.

“Honestly, throughout my time running the toy drive, the hardest age group is that 13-and-up category. There are so many needs that teens have that we can’t fill with toys,” Hernandez said. “Sometimes they want gift cards and gift cards get expensive. You can’t buy a $50 gift card for every teen that you get. We try and do our best to get things that they’ll like a hydro flask or things they can use for school, or maybe at home. It’s tough to try and get the older kids something for Christmas, but we do our best.”

In the first week of collecting referrals, more than 80 slips were turned in to Hernandez.

The referred children and families will receive a combination of toys that were dropped off at the police station, donated at the Flagstaff Subaru Candy Cane Lane event on Dec. 3, alongside the toys bought at Shop with a Cop on Saturday.

The gifts will be wrapped and sorted at the police station with tape and paper donated by local businesses. Then officers-turned-elves will begin the delivery process.

Some toys are delivered as far as Havasupai Falls, where law enforcement agencies collaborate to bring presents from the sky — using a helicopter instead of a sleigh to transport Christmas cheer.

“For me, I think, the best part is delivering the toys,” Hernandez said. “Obviously some families or most of the families aren’t expecting it. I think when you go and deliver the toy not knowing the family and they start crying and they give you hugs, they’re trying to figure out what they’re going to do during the season, it pulls on your heartstrings.

"You leave feeling like you did what you could, and made their stress a little bit easier.”