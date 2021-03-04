A Tote-Ally green way to tackle takeout waste in Flagstaff

The use of to-go boxes and takeout bags has skyrocketed with restaurants’ surge of to-go orders since the start of the pandemic. A world with more takeout is a world with more plastic waste, and Flagstaff’s Azulita Project has a solution: The Tote-Ally reusable bag program.

The Azulita Project is a local nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce single-use plastics by educating communities, establishing projects and advocating against plastic waste. Rikayla Scholl, an intern at the Azulita Project, said the nonprofit is dedicated to addressing plastic waste in both Flagstaff and Los Ilanos, Mexico, where the organization started before setting up home base in Arizona.

“[The Azulita Project] is an extremely important initiative because plastic never breaks down completely, so it has begun filling up the ocean and our landfills,” Scholl said.

Emily Melhorn, programs manager at the Azulita Project, said the Tote-Ally program is just one way the organization has been taking action against single-use plastics in Flagstaff. Tote-Ally has been in place since summer of 2020 and has been growing ever since. Essentially, reusable bags included in the program are seen as a community asset that people can use when ordering takeout. This, Melhorn explained, eliminates the need for single-use plastic bags in the first place.