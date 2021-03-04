A Tote-Ally green way to tackle takeout waste in Flagstaff

The use of to-go boxes and takeout bags has skyrocketed with restaurants’ surge of to-go orders since the start of the pandemic. A world with more takeout is a world with more plastic waste, and Flagstaff’s Azulita Project has a solution: The Tote-Ally reusable bag program.
The Azulita Project is a local nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce single-use plastics by educating communities, establishing projects and advocating against plastic waste. Rikayla Scholl, an intern at the Azulita Project, said the nonprofit is dedicated to addressing plastic waste in both Flagstaff and Los Ilanos, Mexico, where the organization started before setting up home base in Arizona.
“[The Azulita Project] is an extremely important initiative because plastic never breaks down completely, so it has begun filling up the ocean and our landfills,” Scholl said.
Emily Melhorn, programs manager at the Azulita Project, said the Tote-Ally program is just one way the organization has been taking action against single-use plastics in Flagstaff. Tote-Ally has been in place since summer of 2020 and has been growing ever since. Essentially, reusable bags included in the program are seen as a community asset that people can use when ordering takeout. This, Melhorn explained, eliminates the need for single-use plastic bags in the first place.
“What we are trying to do is encourage the community to rethink the idea of a reusable bag as something that we own and are responsible for remembering to carry around with them,” Melhorn said. “That model works fine for grocery stores and other shopping, but it doesn’t really help stem the tide of single-use plastic bags used in takeout and curb pickup, and of course this plastic bag use has exploded with social distancing.”
Breaking the model of reusable bag use being limited to grocery stores is necessary to help curb the massive influx of single-use plastic waste in the food industry, Scholl said. She explained that in order to do so, the Azulita Project decided that the Tote-Ally project would be involve a returnable aspect.
The plastic bags circulating in the Tote-Ally program are meant to be used by restaurants and community members, but once the reusable bag has served its purpose, it is to be returned at one of the Tote-Ally drop-off locations to be sanitized and recirculated into the community, Scholl explained.
“It will take some education and awareness not to consider these reusable bags a ‘freebie,’ but more of a borrowed bag that can continue to be reused in the community,” Scholl said.
Melhorn said the Coconino County Health Department gave those involved with Tote-Ally permission and guidance for recirculating reusable bags, as well as sanitizing them so they do not risk spreading COVID-19 throughout the community.
Thus far, the bags included in the Tote-Ally program have been donated to the Azulita Project from Flagstaff community members. To date, more than 900 bags have been donated to Tote-Ally, but Melhorn said the Azulita Project is looking to collect more so that Tote-Ally bags might be enough to replace the plastic bags used in takeout.
While switching out single-use plastic bags for a reusable option is a small fix, Scholl explained that doing so can have a big impact. Single-use plastic pollutes oceans and land, and poses a threat to wildlife. Scholl said one plastic bag is only used for about 12 minutes, but after its use, it continues to break into harmful microplastics that cannot completely degrade for more than 500 years.
“The average American family takes home almost 1,500 plastic shopping bags a year -- which are all avoidable,” Scholl said. “We can help make these numbers smaller with our program, and hopefully resolve this issue completely one day.”
Scholl explained that the Azulita Project’s efforts do not stop when plastic bag use is diminished. She said the next step would be to encourage even more single-use plastic reduction with products such as water bottles, toiletries, packaging, produce bags, straws, utensils, etc. Scholl said each of such items can be replaced with a reusable counterpart easily.
For example, Melhorn explained that another program the Azulita Project is involved in is called #SkipTheStuff, a nationwide campaign to encourage people to go without utensils and other single-use plastics when ordering takeout or fast food, as well as encourage takeout services like UberEats and Doordash to make it so that customers must select that they want utensils and other single-use items in order to receive them.
Going completely plastic-free can be difficult, but taking a look into a person's ecological footprint can give them a better idea of how they are able to reduce waste and use more eco-friendly options, Scholl said.
“It can be very eye-opening to take accountability for the amount of waste we create,” Scholl said. “It is also important to realize every step in the right direction is vital progress and should be celebrated.”
In order to make use of the Tote-Ally program, community members can get the bags when ordering curbside pickup or to-go from participating restaurants, Scholl said. Also, when it opens back up, Scholl explained that Tote-Ally bags will be available at the Flagstaff Community Farmers Market.