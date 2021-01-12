A thru-hiking 'dirtbag' undaunted by COVID passes through Flagstaff

In between thru-hikes, Smiley works, but the last full-time gig he had was when he ran a custom landscaping company in 2004. Since then, hits the road whenever the mood strikes. His Route 66 odyssey has been long planned, and he embarked shortly before COVID hit America’s shores.

“I originally planned on next spring for my next walk, Route 66, but I decided to start (last winter),” he said. “Looking back, if I’d waited, I would’ve been laid off and out of work like so many people once the (pandemic) hit. So I got a head start.”

He made it to Oklahoma City on the Mother Road just as the COVID crisis was cresting last spring and decided, prudently, to take a break until he could assess how severe the chances of contagion might be out on the road. His family in Texas picked him up and took him home. But, two months in captivity was too long, and Smiley resumed his march. He’s been poking along ever since, figures he’ll make it to 66’s end on Santa Monica by mid-February, or maybe March. No date is set in stone for Smiley; he likes to keep his options open.