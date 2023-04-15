For several weeks, Herold Ranch Road in Flagstaff’s Forest Dale neighborhood has been underwater -- the result of snowmelt runoff from a record-setting winter. For many residents living on the east side of the wash, property access has posed a major problem.

On Friday, Coconino County Public Works Crews started to haul in 1- to 3.5-inch river rock to fill the still-submerged potholes on Herold Ranch Road. Coconino County spokesperson Stephen Pelligrini said the velocity of floodwater from the Rio de Flag and the variation in the water’s depth depending on the day’s snowmelt kept crews from addressing the problem until now.

“This is our first feasible opportunity to attempt adding material to these potholes,” said Christopher Tressler, County Engineer and Director of Coconino County Public Works. “Our team has been checking [floodwater] conditions in the wash several times a day over the last week to determine when they can best see and safely fill the potholes, which has been especially challenging since water velocity and depth change significantly throughout the day.”

In hauling in and placing rock, the County hopes to create a safer drivable surface for residents. The rocks, Tressler said, are a temporary fix until more permanent repairs can get underway.

According to a press release from the county, the project will be closely monitored.

“We need to remain cognizant of the fact that, if washed away in sufficient quantities, these rocks could create adverse impacts downstream,” Tressler said.

Public Works crews set up cautionary signage on Herold Ranch Road Friday and will continue to work on the pothole filling project until floodwater recedes in the wash and permanent repairs can begin, Coconino County officials say.