A sweet surprise for a Flagstaff 16-year-old on his birthday

Hunter Kugler is a super social high school student who has been struggling with being cut off from his friends during the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isolated at his parents' home in Doney Park, Kugler was thinking that his birthday was going to come and go as just another day, but his friends and family had other plans.

“I really did want to have a surprise party for him, but he didn’t want to do anything," said Hunter’s mom Gina. "I was flipping through Facebook and saw that someone did this for their 5-year-old, so I just started calling his friends.”

Those phone calls led to a Snapchat thread among Hunter’s friends that he was excluded from.

“He has so many friends and he’s having such a hard time not being around them. He’s only seen them through Facetime on his phone. He doesn’t have a Facebook account, so he didn’t know what I was planning online,” Gina said.

While Hunter started out his birthday not feeling the love, by the end of the day he was all smiles.

What had been a simple phone call turned into a parade as Hunter’s friends, all themselves struggling with social isolation and not seeing each other, formed a line of cars that headed over to his house.