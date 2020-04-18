A sweet surprise for a Flagstaff 16-year-old on his birthday

Hunter Kugler is a super social high school student who has been struggling with being cut off from his friends during the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Isolated at his parents' home in Doney Park, Kugler was thinking that his birthday was going to come and go as just another day, but his friends and family had other plans.
“I really did want to have a surprise party for him, but he didn’t want to do anything," said Hunter’s mom Gina. "I was flipping through Facebook and saw that someone did this for their 5-year-old, so I just started calling his friends.”
Those phone calls led to a Snapchat thread among Hunter’s friends that he was excluded from.
“He has so many friends and he’s having such a hard time not being around them. He’s only seen them through Facetime on his phone. He doesn’t have a Facebook account, so he didn’t know what I was planning online,” Gina said.
While Hunter started out his birthday not feeling the love, by the end of the day he was all smiles.
What had been a simple phone call turned into a parade as Hunter’s friends, all themselves struggling with social isolation and not seeing each other, formed a line of cars that headed over to his house.
In a time where all have been encouraged to practice social distancing to flatten the curve of the pandemic, Hunter’s friends came up with a plan. If they all stayed in their own cars, they could maintain at least six feet of distance. If they met up at Cromer Elementary School at a certain time, then they could form a caravan and drive to Hunter’s house and all see him without getting too close.
Using a family friend visiting the house as an excuse to get Hunter into the front yard, Gina got ready with a birthday cake. With his back to the street, Hunter was completely oblivious as a long line of cars slowly snaked their way down Saturn Drive toward his house.
The first car drew level with the front yard, and with a honk of the horn, Hunter’s day went from sad to glad. More than 20 vehicles were lined up as the sun started to set. Hunter stared at the first vehicle and walked away from the home he had been stuck in as he greeted each of his friends from a safe distance.
“It’s been hard. I think he went through the five stages of grief,” Gina said. “Last week he just wanted out of here, but I told him no. I told him to start Facetiming his friends and I think that really helped as he was able to actually see them.”
For Hunter the party was a complete surprise.
“At first I thought 'why is the road so busy,' but then I thought 'oh, that’s Caitlin’s car, that’s Jordan’s car, and I realized who it was,” Hunter said.
Hunter walked along the street wrapped in a Snuggie blanket that he had walked out of the house with. He carried not just the random gifts tossed to him from his friends as they drove by, but also a smile of love and relief in a strange time where friends can’t be together but special moments can still be memorable.
