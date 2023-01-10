A steep, dark rescue: Climbers airlifted out of a tight spot in Sedona

A 911 call on Sunday evening came into the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office from a five-person climbing party on Queen Victoria Spire, located off of Schnebly Hill Road in Sedona.

One of the climbers, a 25-year-old woman, had slipped while climbing and got her leg stuck in a crack in the rock. She was 200 feet above ground and 150 feet from the summit of the spire when her leg became trapped.

She had not suffered obvious injuries, but was in pain and stranded, according to the 911 caller in details from a press release from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. CCSO’s search and rescue unit responded to the area along with the Sedona Fire District.

As darkness descended, an Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue crew based in Phoenix was called in to reach the climber from the air.

The DPS team deployed a trooper/paramedic on a hoist to free the trapped climber. Meanwhile, the Sedona team set up at the base of the spire to assist if needed.

The trooper/paramedic eventually freed the hiker. Two hikers and the paramedic were then airlifted off the spire to a nearby incident command post. The other three climbers were also airlifted from the summit and returned safely to their companions. Paramedics from Sedona Fire evaluated the climbers, and they did not seek further medical care.

“This mission was complicated by operating in the dark on steep and complex terrain,” a press release from CCSO read. “The interagency relationships and training between the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the Sedona Fire District, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue were instrumental in the successful response and outcome of this mission."