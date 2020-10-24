A spin on pandemic fitness: The Spin Box offering COVID-safe group fitness

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is what I needed in my life to keep me going and keep me fit,” Heffner said, noting that she has never before been in involved in an outdoor group fitness class. “I love it. There can’t be a better way to take advantage of being in Flagstaff -- just enjoying Flagstaff, the climate and the fall colors that have been so cool.”

For Jennifer Brown, the social aspect of this class — what she called a “friendly atmosphere” — was just as appealing as the fitness benefits after all the time she has spent at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“This is a way to be able to have some type of human connection but still socially distance, so that part has been really exhilarating because you do feel like there is still human life out there,” Brown said with a laugh.

Stay on the move

Many of the business’s current members followed Winters from another Flagstaff studio where she continues to work. She has taught various types of classes at local gyms and studios since graduating from Northern Arizona University’s first Fitness Wellness program class in 2014, but for many years has wanted to open a cycle studio of her own to continue with the activity she calls her first love and the reason she pursued fitness as a career.