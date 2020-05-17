A special friendship forged in Flagstaff showcased in a new book

Moore's classroom

Yet, in an interesting reversal that is one of the more compelling tropes in the book, it is Small whose assumptions are upended and whose behavior is changed in her dealing with Moore. Moore, who sports a flowing gray beard that would make Santa Claus envious, may not have Small’s years of schooling, but he bears street smarts that taught the professor a thing or two. For instance, Moore exudes patience and restraint, and wields a calm forbearance, in dealing with governmental bureaucracies that could test anyone’s civil demeanor.

One day, early in their relationship, Small and Moore were chatting at a picnic table at Thorpe Bark Park when a police officer in a cruiser pulled up in the parking lot. The officer walked directly to where the two were seated. The officer asked Moore, “You live in the neighborhood?” While Moore played it cool, Small recalls “scouring my own arsenal of middle-class capital for the right thing to say.” Small writes that she panicked and started chattering but that Moore remained composed and, eventually, the officer moved on.

Moore was accustomed to being “profiled,” but Small was not. The teacher of Buddhism learned a lesson herself that Moore had long since internalized: that one needs to sometimes play the game and pick their spots when dealing with authority.