A soft place to land: Northland Family Help Center still providing for victims during the pandemic.

“Jane” (not her real name to protect her identity) came to Northland Family Help Center in Flagstaff to escape long-term domestic violence by her partner.

She’s been at the shelter for four months, and while here, she’s received help to heal from the relationship, to get custody of her children, to come up with a plan for stable housing and to begin looking to a future without domestic violence.

“She was able to transition to a permanent housing situation,” said Shaleen Seward, executive director of Northland Family Help Center. “She’s safe, and her children are happy.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the globe, NFHC has taken the health and safety measures needed to continue to offer its services, for free, to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and homeless youth.

According to the NFHC website, the organization’s mission is “… to provide safe haven, advocacy, counseling and education to promote and restore healthy relationships,” and it has been doing so for the last 42 years.