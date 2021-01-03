A soft place to land: Northland Family Help Center still providing for victims during the pandemic.

“Jane” (not her real name to protect her identity) came to Northland Family Help Center in Flagstaff to escape long-term domestic violence by her partner.
She’s been at the shelter for four months, and while here, she’s received help to heal from the relationship, to get custody of her children, to come up with a plan for stable housing and to begin looking to a future without domestic violence.
“She was able to transition to a permanent housing situation,” said Shaleen Seward, executive director of Northland Family Help Center. “She’s safe, and her children are happy.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the globe, NFHC has taken the health and safety measures needed to continue to offer its services, for free, to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and homeless youth.
According to the NFHC website, the organization’s mission is “… to provide safe haven, advocacy, counseling and education to promote and restore healthy relationships,” and it has been doing so for the last 42 years.
The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Shelter, open 24 hours a day, every day of the year, has 24 beds and serves adults and families of all genders for up to 120 days, Seward said. While in the shelter, clients -- up to 130 a year -- receive, with the help of advocates, resources they need to plan for their safety and begin new lives free of domestic violence. They also receive legal advocacy to help them through any court proceedings, and the organization also offers trauma counseling to victims of crime in the community.
The Youth Shelter, also open every day of the year, has 15 beds and serves unaccompanied youth -- around 80 a year -- from birth to 17 years of age and all genders, Seward said. They also receive services to help them stabilize their lives.
NFHC also has a 24-hour crisis line for victims and runaway homeless youth to call for help. The organization receives upward of 3,000 calls a year to the crisis line, Seward said. Additionally, NFHC has an educational component to its mission.
Safe Dates helps middle and high school students recognize and avoid attitudes and behaviors common with dating abuse and violence. The Arizona Safe Bars Alliance teaches skills to reduce sexual aggression in the community. And the Flagstaff Initiative Against Trafficking educates the community on how to identify human trafficking and get victims out of the life safely.
In all, NFHC’s 33 staff members, who are tasked with multiple responsibilities, offer “thousands” of bed days, and direct services to “hundreds” of clients, Seward said.
The organization’s budget -- just under $2 million -- is supported financially by more than 20 local, state and federal grants and support awards as well as direct donations from community members.
“It is the only agency providing all these services in one spot for the community,” Seward said of NFHC’s trauma-informed place that features caring staff who focus on the needs of the victims. “There is this unknown for what next year will bring. Community support is needed more than ever. We’re incredibly grateful for all our donors. It’s always amazing to see the generosity of our community.”
The pandemic, while creating some uncertainty in funding for the coming year, has also made the organization change the way it helps the vulnerable, Seward said. While all services are still provided uninterrupted, safety protocols have been put in place at the shelters, with mask mandates for all common areas, social distancing and regular cleaning schedules. Essential staff continue to support clients in the shelter, while counseling and other services have gone “virtual” to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposures.
Jane’s story is one story in decades of stories where a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, or a youth who ran away from home, finds stability and strong purchase in a new life.
“It’s rewarding to be able to hear these success stories,” Seward said.
For more information about Northland Family Help Center, its services and ways to donate, visit https://northlandfamily.org. If you or somebody you know is in crisis, help is only a phone call away at 1-877-634-2723.