A rooftop fire above Biffs, Beaver Street, and Zani leaves damage, but no injuries in its wake

Flagstaff Fire Department got a call about a structure fire downtown Thursday evening that forced an evacuation at Beaver Street Brewery and left its neighboring card and gift shop in shambles.

Beaver Street Brewery, Biff’s Bagels, and ZANI Cards & Gifts share one building, and on Thursday the attic of the building caught fire.

What sparked the blaze is still under investigation.

Dispatch would first be alerted to the fire because of smoke drifting into Beaver Street Brewery during dinner service around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. The first responders on scene approached the fire from the restaurant side at first, said Dave Wilson, battalion chief. They soon heard about flames on the roof and discovered that the source of the fire was in the attic.

In just 10 minutes, the fire was upgraded to a “first alarm” incident that brought a total of six engines and two battalion chiefs to the scene. By that time, Beaver Street Brewery had been evacuated, along with the apartments on the upper story of the building.

A fire in the attic would prove tricky to fight, according to Wilson, because of the nature of the building itself.

“It was difficult to access a fire in an older attic in an older building with heavy timber framing,” Wilson said.

He also noted that years of new and old repairs and construction also put layers of material between the firefighters and the flames they were working to contain.

Firefighters “forced entry” into ZANI (the store had been closed for about an hour when the fire started), and began working to get access to the fire above. They tore out parts of the ceiling and managed to keep the flames from spreading. They also cut holes in the roof, making way for a leaky water line in the attic that fueled coolers in the kitchens of the building’s restaurants to drop water into the store.

When ZANI owner Lizzy Simkins arrived at her shop the next morning, she said people asked if there had been snow the night before, as the fire retardants used by fire crews looked like snow and ice she explained, and from the window the damage didn’t look too bad.

Inside the store, it was a different story.

“Everything is at least smoke damaged, about 70% is completely destroyed,” said Jeff Caylor, Simkins' husband and the shop’s co-owner.

There were gaping holes in the ceiling and obvious damage from water and flame retardant. That was just in the parts of the store the two owners could access. Because the roof was compromised by the fire, so was the building’s structural integrity.

There are still parts of the shop that are unsafe to enter.

Water and gas had been turned off in the building, forcing a closure at Biff’s Bagels, too. According to Caylor, Biff’s ceiling and roof took damage also.

For Caylor and Simkins, who closed their store quietly on Thursday evening only to receive a rattling 10 p.m. text message from their landlord about flames on the roof of their store, this is one setback in a long series.

ZANI, like many downtown businesses, closed in 2020 as a result of COVID restrictions. That November, a part of the roof caved in, the result of a leaky drainage pipe. In 2021, following that repair, the shop would shutter for six months during an improvement project that took longer than expected. They had reopened in 2022 only to face Thursday night’s flames.

Still, the owners are nothing if not resilient.

Caylor expressed gratitude to customers for their support during the period of opening and closing. Simkins said she’s ready to do whatever comes next to keep the spirit of the store alive. They might aim to sell recently ordered items at winter markets or come up with creative alternatives to their store front for now.

“We want to try and keep going. It just might take some time,” said Simkins. “This is not the end for us.”