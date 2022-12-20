A RARE approach to homelessness: NACA identifying needs of unsheltered people in Flagstaff

It’s been one year since Native Americans for Community Action (NACA) started training volunteers to conduct culturally sensitive research, to pin down the causes of homelessness and the needs of unsheltered people in Flagstaff — putting Indigenous perspectives at the forefront.

Now, the final report is nearing completion.

The research model NACA used was developed in Flagstaff as a response to the AIDS epidemic. It’s called RARE, which stands for Rapid Assessment, Response and Evaluation.

Miguel Vasquez, a retired anthropology professor at Northern Arizona University, was on the ground floor of RARE’s development, conducting around 30 assessments in Native American, Latino, and African American communities to find out why people weren’t accessing HIV treatment and services.

“The idea with RARE is, you train members of a community who are already familiar with and familiar to the community you’re interested in learning about,” Vasquez said. In other words, you center the experiences of the people you want to support and rely on the expertise of members of that community.

It’s meant to be applied over and over, a cycle of learning about an issue, addressing what you’ve learned, and then evaluating the quality of your response.

In time, it became clear to researchers like Vasquez that RARE has broad applications — it could be used to understand and address homelessness for Indigenous community members in northern Arizona.

NACA’s RARE assessment began with a survey in the rapid assessment phase.

The team started work one year ago, in December of 2021. It didn’t take long for volunteers to recognize their data sets were incomplete and the project was perhaps better suited for warmer seasons.

“It’s really difficult to conduct surveys in cold situations like this. People don’t want to be outside having to talk,” explained Somana Tootsie, a Hopi woman and cultural expert at NACA. She was a member of the team on the ground, talking to the unsheltered in snowy conditions last year. “Also, getting them shelter is the priority. We were kind of more focused on getting people warm than worrying about the survey.”

The team decided to pause and resume the survey in the summer. This time, they started to gain real insight into the needs of unsheltered community members.

Marc Bilagody is a Hopi member of the RARE team, and has been unsheltered; for him, approaching people about the RARE assessment was more a process of reconnecting with friends and acquaintances in a unique community.

“They would approach me because they would recognize me. They were people that I’d known for a while. People that I’ve run into in the past, that are like, ‘Hey Marc!’ Other times it’s not even interviews. They would start talking and we would start writing,” Bilagody said. “Being out there…I know a lot of people, and seeing them out there it’s like, wow, we’re not too far apart.”

Now he lives on the Hopi reservation, an hour-and-a-half drive to town. Without a car, he made his way on shuttles and on foot to Flagstaff to take part in the RARE assessment.

“Every time they called me I was like, I will be there. It was helping my peers, my people, whether it was Navajo, Hopi, Hualapai, or whatever. It was helping them. Out there it seems like it’s not about tribes or race or anything like that. It’s just about helping one another. I wanted to give back,” Bilagody said. “It was helping people, helping my fellow unsheltered relatives. Being there at one time and seeing them. Maybe I wasn’t paying too much attention to it while I was going on, but getting into this program and project, I saw it firsthand again and it took me right back to where I was then.”

Regardless of his address is, Bilagody considers Flagstaff home.

“It’s ancestral land. You can’t take that out of your heart when it’s there already. Being here is just, under the mountain here, it is home,” Bilagody said.

The concept of home, from an Indigenous perspective, doesn’t come down to where you get your mail.

“For us, there’s no way to be truly unsheltered. Wherever you are, you’re home. You put that into perspective with policies, it really does clash with Indigenous values," Tootsie said. "For us, we’re always tied to the earth. We’re tied to the land. It’s sacred to us, so it’s still home. This is still home. It’s a different perspective than how a lot of people think, than how a lot of people view it."

But a different conception of home doesn’t alter the real needs of people living without shelter in Flagstaff. One member of the RARE team recalled hearing about two men who died of exposure in the winter, a tragedy that motivated some of this research.

Volunteer researchers and members of the RARE team tailored their questions to best address safety concerns and urgent needs, while taking identity and personhood into account.

The team asked each person about their gender identity, tribal affiliations (if any -- the survey wasn’t only offered to Indigenous people), social services they knew about or interacted with, where they spend their days and nights, and their relationship to Flagstaff. People were asked if they felt safe, and how the city might be able to help.

Their hope was to look at people as more than a data point.

“Numbers are numbers. There’s no faces behind the numbers. If you understand that there’s actual humans behind it, that’s what we were hoping to be able to reflect,” Tootsie said.

This assessment also applied Indigenous concepts of family and community to give faces back to people who are often ignored.

“In Indigenous populations, it’s really important that we identify how we relate to each other through clanships. When we come across one another we always ask, where are you from? What’s your clan? That’s how we bring about that relation. Even if it’s a person of a different tribe, if they’re older than me or younger than me, I relate to that person in that way, male or female,” explained Jacelyn Salabye, a Dine woman and the Community Development Director at NACA. “They could be my younger brother, I could be their auntie, or they could be my sister. … We take into consideration who they are and we treat them as our relatives, whether that’s providing food or assistance in their journey when they leave us. That’s one of the reasons why we use the words unsheltered relatives.”

On the ground

Lucinda Yazzie was on the front lines of data collection.

“I think it was received very well; part of it I think is because of the approach we took, the kinship approach,” she said.

Before the survey started, she was connecting with Flagstaff Shelter Services to share information and hand out PPE. She was already on the ground, meeting people without shelter and trying her best to help.

“I thought, ‘I need to start going [to the shelter.] Why are folks who are unsheltered not part of this conversation? How do we get their input?’” Yazzie said. “I started going to the shelter and talking to people, and started linking them to the NACA services, or any of the other services. I have a background in medical social work, so that came in handy. I have other social work and case management experience. That all helped me in connecting with resources for folks who needed that.”

She would later bring that expertise and her connections to the work the RARE team did. Just last month, Yazzie helped put together a panel discussion, feast and round dance to address some of the needs she’d noticed in the unsheltered community.

“The conversation was, these folks have been displaced and are out here. They’re probably missing their traditional food. It would be nice if we could provide a meal for them, but we want to know what kind of food they want," she said. "I’m already out there, so that’s part of the question I was tossing into my conversation with them.”

Tootsie and her son cooked mutton to fill hearts and stomachs, and the panel tackled the topic of Indigenous homelessness — already moving toward the response phase of RARE.

During the survey, Yazzie, who lives in Leupp, would stay late to stuff supply bags with hygiene supplies, water and PPE for team members to hand out as they asked questions and made connections.

So much of the work was about connection. The survey element of RARE is really the first step in the first phase. The next step is connecting with service providers and public service agencies to learn about their perspectives.

NACA met with eight Flagstaff police officers in a focus group, which offered an opportunity to share information.

“Their curiosity and interest in sincerely trying to learn more about this population that they have a hard time with, frankly… That helped break some stereotypes for me,” Vasquez said. “We got both ends. Both perspectives. That of the unsheltered people toward the police, which is not always real positive, and the officers that we met with seemed to be sincerely interested in how do we do a better job with this.”

Aside from the numbers and overarching themes, each member of the RARE team had a different takeaway from the survey and respondents.

“There’s an assumption that people have an addiction to be unsheltered. That is not the case. A lot of them, it’s just hard times and stuff snowballs. Some families are literally paycheck to paycheck," Tootsie said. "There’s times where they’ve gone through just too many hardships one after another and they can’t keep housing. Then it snowballs into losing jobs, then losing homes, and the whole thing. It can happen really quick."

She interacted with a man who lost his wife to COVID-19. Their combined incomes paid the mortgage, and when the man’s spouse died, he also lost his housing.

“One of the things that was surprising was some of the unsheltered would approach like the fast food places and like Circle K and say, 'I want some food, can I work for it? Can I pick up trash outside?' Bartering. I thought that was pretty interesting, versus someone just holding up a sign and saying, ‘I need help,’” Yazzie said. “That created more respect for that person as a human being. The other piece was how businesses were not all bad. We tend to think that everyone has this negative stigma on folks that are unsheltered. A lot of them saw the strengths these individuals that are unsheltered had.”

Ultimately, the team identified a dozen major needs that the unsheltered community referred to again and again.

“The [main] things are having a home, job opportunities, more shelter, access to healthcare, access to food, de-escalation from police, respect, vehicle solutions, improved services, dignity, and transportation solutions. Those were some of the overarching themes that we were seeing,” Salabye said.

Now the first reports from the assessment phase are nearing completion, and Salabye is working to assemble a final presentation for the City of Flagstaff.

“I am looking forward to seeing how the new City Council members are going to take this, because it is some of the work that was done by their predecessors,” said Tootsie, who was joined for two days of surveying by Adam Shimoni.

“This is the first time it’s ever been done like this, to actually see it finish and get it done. I really hope they take what we found seriously. These are legit community members. House or not, you still are part of the community when you’re unsheltered in our city,” Tootsie added.