Over the long holiday weekend, the Flagstaff Police Department made six DUI arrests. For context, police made four DUI arrests on the previous weekend, which was only two days long.

According to FPD spokesperson Jerry Rintala, those numbers generally reflect how the holiday weekend shaped up in Flagstaff.

There was no more crime or criminal activity reported than officers usually see on an ordinary weekend.

That didn’t necessarily mean that police officers weren’t busy in and around the city.

Because the Flag 4th Fest at Fort Tuthill County Park is a city event, officers from the department were responsible for crowd control and security.

Roughly 3,000 people attended the laser light show, according to Rintala. After the event a single DUI hit-and-run accident was reported, and police officers tried to help locate the vehicle involved. Because the incident occurred in the county, it was transferred to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office for further investigation.

There was police presence at the Downtown Mile and Fourth of July parade this year, but not everyone in uniform was there in their normal, official capacity.

Officer Adam Williams ran the Downtown Mile Tuesday morning in full uniform.

“He was in full uniform, top to bottom with everything -- his hat, his camera. It was as if he was going on patrol. He just jumped up and ran the mile,” Rintala said.

Adams is also one of FPD’s trained motorcycle officers.

Later, he would don his duty helmet in the parade. On the bike, Williams tracked speedy circles and figure eights — a public demonstration of techniques learned in “motor academy,” Rintala said. Off the bike, the officer delighted the crowd with a demonstration of the “worm,” a dance move not likely taught in any law enforcement context.

Trailing the FPD bomb squad and the towering, matte black tactical unit vehicle nicknamed “the bear” were two little league teams, each representing championship divisions, each coached by FPD officers on their off time.

“Officers are coaches, volunteers, parents,” Rintala said. “We’re all members of this community that we live in. We also like to participate in these community events.”