A publishing house of one's own as local poet hopes to start press for Diné writers

“I want to create something made by Native people, everyone involved, from creating the logo to the editors,” she said. “I want the Native input involved in every aspect. The most important audience is the Native community. Say you’re a Native author being published by a big publishing company, they aren’t going to think of Native readers. Their most important thing is this: Are people out there who read going to buy your books? And there’s a common misconception (in publishing) that Natives don’t read.

“As a Native artist, you have to give up a lot in order to be digestible to the white audience — or the white gaze. That’s what I had a lot of trouble with the past two years with my manuscript. There might be words white people may not understand, but it’s important to me and people like me.”

Once the press is funded and up and running, McCrary would like to have it headquartered in Flagstaff. That may be a little surprising, given that McCrary admits to having a “complicated relationship” with her hometown. Born in Tuba City, but with relatives in Shonto and Hardrock, her family moved to Flagstaff when Amber was 7.

It was in the Flagstaff school system where she first encountered racism.