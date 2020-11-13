A publishing house of one's own as local poet hopes to start press for Diné writers

Ask Flagstaff native Amber McCrary why it’s important that she has embarked on an ambitious mission to launch a publishing house dedicated to Native American poets, and she pauses a beat, perhaps to consider which of a litany of examples of marginalization to use as illustration.
Maybe mention that time in junior high when a boy mocked her and other Navajo classmates with an exaggerated accent and clichéd patois, while the teacher laughed along.
Or maybe the daily indignity of being Diné and poor in a prosperous college town, feeling her face burn with embarrassment when her family’s “rez van” picked her up at school.
Or maybe the subtle, yet very real, “othering” she felt from mainstream book publishers when shopping her culturally pointed poetry chapbook after receiving her masters degree of fine arts at Mills College in Oakland.
Or … well, you get the idea.
Instead, McCrary chose to highlight only the latest example of marginalization, which took place when she got back to her Mesa home from voting on Election Day.
She turned on the television, CNN, and up popped a bar graph about the racial and ethnic breakdown of voting patterns. There on the screen were the categories: White, Black, Latinx, Asian and … “Something Else.”
Indigenous people: something else? The graph didn’t specify which ethnic groups were lumped together in a catch-all category, but that was the point. McCrary was hurt and incensed.
“I feel like that encompasses how the United States sees Native Americans — as something we don’t know how to talk about,” she said. “It shows how overlooked and unheard our voices are. It’s really disheartening to see that. I’m ‘something else.’ I really had a hard time even deciding if I wanted to vote this time, considering how the government has treated Native people. And then you come home to CNN and you’re seen as ‘something else.’”
It is the mission of McCrary, 33, to give indigenous people a voice in the culture, specifically in print. She is a promising poet whose collection, “Electric Deserts!” (Tolsun Books, $10) mines the inner life of a Diné millennial whose aesthetic is part punk, part traditional. She employs a wise and wisecracking style in which the verses seem to jump off the page.
Most of all, though, McCrary believes her work is relatable to her people. She didn’t set out to write for a white audience — the “white gaze,” as she calls it — which is perhaps why she found it difficult to find an opening in the New York publishing orbit. Though Joy Harjo, of the Muscogee Nation, is the nation’s poet laureate and Native writers such as Louise Erdrich and Tommy Orange are best-sellers, widespread acceptance remains elusive.
To remedy that, McCrary has taken matters into her own hands. This month, coincidentally and concurrently with Native American History Month, McCrary has started an online Go Fund Me effort to raise $15,000 to found a press headed and run by Indigenous people to publish solely Indigenous writers. The effort currently hovers around $5,300, and McCrary is hoping to reach the goal by month’s end.
It is a major undertaking, for sure. But, in graduate school, McCrary studied the publishing industry and book art, researching the business landscape to see if the need existed and if it had been met. Her findings: Yes, the need to give Natives a voice was badly needed; and, no, it hadn’t come close to being met.
Making voices louder
She got to work.
“I was (researching) places representing BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) voices and then indigenous presses, and I wasn’t having too much luck,” she said. “Every time I’d find a website that gave collections of Indigenous presses, I’d click on it and it’d say it was no longer there (broken links). It was like running into a wall.”
Then it dawned on her: she’d have to take action herself.
She is calling it Abalone Mountain Press, the Diné name for the San Francisco Peaks.
“I want to create something made by Native people, everyone involved, from creating the logo to the editors,” she said. “I want the Native input involved in every aspect. The most important audience is the Native community. Say you’re a Native author being published by a big publishing company, they aren’t going to think of Native readers. Their most important thing is this: Are people out there who read going to buy your books? And there’s a common misconception (in publishing) that Natives don’t read.
“As a Native artist, you have to give up a lot in order to be digestible to the white audience — or the white gaze. That’s what I had a lot of trouble with the past two years with my manuscript. There might be words white people may not understand, but it’s important to me and people like me.”
Once the press is funded and up and running, McCrary would like to have it headquartered in Flagstaff. That may be a little surprising, given that McCrary admits to having a “complicated relationship” with her hometown. Born in Tuba City, but with relatives in Shonto and Hardrock, her family moved to Flagstaff when Amber was 7.
It was in the Flagstaff school system where she first encountered racism.
“My parents are from small reservation towns, and they had the mentality that, ‘You’re lucky you live here and you have grocery stores within 10 minutes away,’” she said. “That’s how they interpreted things, and not the everyday racism. That was hard for me growing up.”
She said she felt like an outsider — “very separated” — at Coconino High School. To cope, she embraced a rebel persona, finding a community and comfort in the punk rock scene. Yet, even as a teen, she chafed at the marginalization of Native Americans, though she had yet to find her voice to express it. She said she was confused and angry, not quite able to put a name or reason on her emotions.
That came at Arizona State University, where McCrary majored in political science and minored in Native American studies. There, she took a step back and realized just what it was that made her feel like such an outcast in Flagstaff.
“I realized that this was something (racism) is not just in Flagstaff; it’s everywhere with people with color,” she said. “After reading Chinua Achebe’s (novel) ‘Things Fall Apart,’ I really understood the effects of colonization and how it harmed so many communities, not just Natives.”
In her MFA program, she turned to poetry as an outlet for her newly realized sensibilities. Her poetic voice is engaging, smart, sarcastic and unsparing in her honestly — both about herself and others. She’ll reference punk rockers like The Cramps or X in one line, then mention an ancient Diné practice the next. She defies categorization, which is her point entirely.
In one of her most affecting, if self-castigating, poems, “A Letter to the Land,” she tries to come to terms with her past.
One stanza reads:
Apologizing to my body is apologizing to the land
I’m sorry when I was a young girl when our family would go
to visit grandma
I saw Diné Bikeyah as desolate, nothing, somewhere we
are taught to escape
Little would I know, I would travel the world and always think
of grandma
In the tangerine canyons
Living how she always wanted to
“It’s about the shame I had growing up, and that’s why I had the complicated relationship with Flagstaff,” McCrary said. “I was taught to be ashamed of who I was as a Diné person and taught to be ashamed because my family was Native didn’t have a lot of money. There’s really no separation between the personal and cultural in my poems. Everything in Navajo culture is connected.”
