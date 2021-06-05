'A piece of normalcy': FUSD holds high school graduation ceremonies

Flagstaff High School

Onlookers peered through the chain link fence alongside the FHS football field with balloons, air horns and signs in hand. Like the other ceremonies, attendance was limited, but that did not stop a small crowd from gathering just outside to celebrate.

Flagstaff’s oldest and largest school was the last in the district to honor its graduates and was filled with plenty of enthusiasm from families and loved ones -- even as the weather took a turn. It was a rainy afternoon with plenty of wind when FHS honored the 363 graduates of the 2021 class.

Graduating senior Joshua Yordy, described by his peers as an exemplary scholar and leader, said his class made it through a difficult senior year with flying colors. He told his fellow seniors that it was up to them to become the person they want to be.

“The person you become in 10 years and 50 years is completely up to you. You should do what makes you happy, not what people think you should be doing now or what your test scores say you should be doing,” Yordy said.

He suggested that the ultimate destination of life is the present.

“What really is the destination?” he asked. “It cannot be retirement. Living to retire is retiring to live.”