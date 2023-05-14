Flagstaff City Council is set to discuss construction of eight new pickleball courts Tuesday, a topic that has seen increasing public controversy in recent weeks.

Practitioners of the country’s fastest-growing sport have long pushed for the construction of dedicated pickleball courts within Flagstaff. At the moment, the city only has two free dedicated courts at Ponderosa Park.

But that has rankled some residents of the Greenlaw neighborhoods who are pushing against the pickleball project, which plans to bring eight free dedicated courts to Bushmaster Park.

Residents worry the new courts will create more noise, lead to the destruction of trees and further change the character of the park surrounded by residential homes on all sides.

Lynn Walsh, the president of the Flagstaff Pickleball Association, said the pickleball community is in desperate need of courts.

“We're really just trying to find a home for us to be able to have this community, to be able to play pickleball. And Bushmaster is really the best place for it to happen,” Walsh said.

For the last few years, players have been playing on restriped tennis and basketball courts at Bushmaster Park. In the mornings, those courts are reserved for pickleball by the city, but they become free for all sports after noon.

Those courts are able to accommodate about 32 players at a time. There are, however, routinely many more players than that hoping for a turn to play pickleball, Walsh said.

But for Audria Smith, who has lived in a house that borders Bushmaster Park since the late 1980s, the proposed courts represent a challenge to the current character of the park, and one that could generate noise that is allegedly bothersome to nearby residents.

Smith is no stranger to public discussion around the future of Bushmaster Park. Smith said in the late '90s, she was also involved in preventing the construction of soccer and softball fields within Bushmaster. And at that time, Smith said, the community concluded that the park would be managed for more passive and casual use, rather than hosting more organized and disruptive activities.

“We did establish that Bushmaster Park because of its uniqueness -- it's surrounded by homes, it was built in the '50s and '60s -- we established that it is a passive-use, passive-playground park,” Smith said, whose home is located near the proposed location for the courts. “We are a neighborhood; we welcome and invite use. And we have, it's everywhere. But it’s time to move on.”

Since the proposal was announced this spring, Smith has gathered more than 80 signatures on a petition for those opposed to the court construction.

Why Bushmaster?

The proposed project would cost about $900,000 to construct eight pickleball courts on the southern end of Bushmaster Park, just east of the basketball courts where pickleball is already played. The money would also go to resurface the two nearby basketball and tennis courts that are in dire shape.

Based on the existing infrastructure at the park, the City of Flagstaff has asserted Bushmaster is the optimal place for the new courts. Two bathroom facilities, lighting and adequate parking already exists within the park to support the new courts, city documents state.

The nearest home would be 125 feet away from the courts, and the park has a significant amount of undeveloped land within it, according to the city.

For the Flagstaff Pickleball Association, which largely acts as a local advocacy group for the sport, the addition of the courts has been a long time coming. The association gathered more than 1,000 signatures on a petition calling for more courts to be built in Flagstaff.

Walsh said the association has been working with the city parks department for close to four years, emphasizing the need for dedicated pickleball courts.

And Walsh pointed out that Flagstaff is one of the only communities within Arizona that does not have a significant number of dedicated pickleball courts, even as the sport has grown.

Flagstaff resident Randy Marlatt, who plays both tennis and pickleball, said after a long time using shared multisport courts, the large number of pickleball players do need a longer-term solution.

And Marlatt said he thinks the addition of the dedicated pickleball courts would benefit residents who play other sports as well.

“This would also relieve pressure on basketball and tennis facilities,” Marlatt told the Arizona Daily Sun. “Providing dedicated pickleball courts will finally enable a huge local user group with the facilities needed, much like facilities have been provided to other users including [disc] golf, soccer, baseball, basketball, skating, volleyball and tennis.”

But for residents like Smith, the proposed courts would only bring headaches.

Noise is a particular concern, she said, adding that in her opinion, the playing of pickleball has gotten louder as time has gone on and more people have taken up the sport.

“Just in the four years or so that they've been playing here, it's getting louder and louder and louder, and it's getting more competitive: harder hits,” Smith said. “There are definitely nights where it's going on till 10 o'clock at night, And especially at night, it can get pretty loud. There is a thing called peaceful enjoyment of property and that seems like it's going out the window.”

That concern does not come without precedent. Issues around the noise generated by the play of pickleball has wrangled many communities across the country, pitting neighbor against neighbor within the chambers of city government and even courthouses.

That said, according to the city, there have been almost no noise complaints regarding pickleball since the park began hosting the sport a few years ago.

Paul Haro, who plays tennis in the park, said he is also bothered by the noise. Haro said he feels unable to play tennis at the park, in part because the noise of pickleball makes it difficult to concentrate.

“That noise is hurting my ears. It’s hard to focus on a serve,” Haro said. “I know the court etiquette as tennis players and that you need silence. I'm trying to focus and it’s like ‘budup, budup, budup.’”

Haro also said he feels pickleball players have come to dominate the park, pushing out players of other sports.

He especially dislikes that the current dual tennis, basketball and pickleball courts are reserved for pickleball each morning -- which he believes shows favoritism toward the sport on behalf of the city.

“As a tennis player that gets kicked off the courts along with the basketball players who get kicked off the courts, they are just kind of dominating everything,” Haro said, adding that the last thing he wants is more pickleball players at Bushmaster.

Marlatt said he understands the concern over noise, but added that he thinks pickleball is not the only generator of noise within a park.

“Screaming happy children, horseshoes, volleyball, basketball, tennis, pickleball, loud music from the skatepark, barbecues, parties and special events obviously must take a toll on the neighbors. But it is a public park, and hopefully the neighbors understand the very nature and purpose of a city park,” Marlatt wrote.

But whether new pickleball courts end up at Bushmaster or at another park, it is clear some solution will need to be found given the ever-growing demand for the sport.

Walsh said there are regularly more people coming out to play pickleball each morning than there is court capacity.

“We're there on Saturday mornings, we have easily 60 people. People just waiting to play, because we only have those [eight converted] courts,” Walsh said.

