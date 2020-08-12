A new home classroom: Basis begins virtual classes

A kitchen-table-turned-workspace would no longer be adequate, Heather Brown decided this summer as she and her two sons prepared for a remote start to the school year at Basis Flagstaff.
“We were all pretty much sitting at the kitchen table trying to [work],” Brown said of the family’s daily setup this spring, after schools were closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “I’d sit between them, trying to get them both to do their work and it was just a little crazy. It was like, oh, move your books so we can eat dinner.”
With a little ingenuity and elbow grease, Brown got to work converting one of the bedrooms in the family’s Upper Greenlaw house into a hybrid office-classroom where she could complete her work as a realtor and give her sons Gavin, 9, and Tatum, 6, a designated space to attend their virtual classes.
“I just really feel like everything had to be so organized for them to succeed in this and that wasn’t going to happen with just a little desk space in their rooms or working at the kitchen table. They needed to have an actual school space,” Brown said. “I feel for the people that are trying to bring the kids with them to work or trying to tuck them in a corner of the house and get those kids to actually focus. I know it wouldn’t happen in my house. They wouldn’t be able to. They’re easily distracted.”
To gain a classroom, though, meant to lose a room.
“We share a room now. I don’t have one to myself,” Gavin explained. He did not look too disappointed, though, as he eagerly pointed out changes made to the space.
The room now holds three workstations along the north wall — with Brown’s computer located between her sons’ — plus a full bookshelf, cabinet of classroom supplies and a reading nook stuffed with pillows where Gavin’s closet used to be.
School began last Tuesday for the boys, who have to log onto two different websites to start each class: one for attendance and one to join in virtual class meetings.
The first day was one of troubleshooting, Brown said, as she conversed with other Basis parents throughout the day on how to get their children properly signed into their various classes.
School days now total about five and a half hours of screen time for first-grader Tatum — much more than he is normally allowed at home — with staggered breaks for lunch, recess and study hall in between classes. Gavin, a fourth grader, had a full set of classes his first day, from visual art to Mandarin, plus P.E. at the end of the day.
In maintaining the school’s normal bell schedule in preparation for an eventual return to campus, though, students have different class and break times depending on their grade level, keeping families with multiple students in motion throughout the day as they each log on to different classes at different times.
“Right now they have lunch at different times, they have breaks at different times and it’s a challenge for us because I need to get them both a snack, I need to feed them both and I don’t want to do lunch and then lunch again. We can’t go on a bike ride because their recess is at a different time,” Brown said.
She is considering applying for an exemption to the schedule to create a more manageable family routine, but noted there are some benefits to the conflicting schedules. Teachers are available to help students during their scheduled class times, even if they are not giving a live lecture, and the brothers have now had some needed time apart after spending an entire summer in close proximity as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.
Brown said she was strict with keeping to a schedule in the spring, which helped the boys stay focused on educational activities even during the summer. She hopes these habits will carry though this semester, as well, with the help of the new home classroom.
“They were used to school at home. We stuck to a pretty good schedule even though we were sitting at the kitchen table and they were at different schools and had different projects and we didn’t have a teacher to do it. They kind of got the hang of it, but this is much better and much more organized,” Brown said. “It’s just a matter of figuring out what everybody needs and trying to make it all work in one house.”
Basis Flagstaff began virtual classes Aug. 4 with an anticipated return to campus after Labor Day. Flagstaff Unified School District, Northland Preparatory Academy and Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy will begin their academic years virtually on Aug. 17 with in-person learning options scheduled for after the end of the first quarter on Oct. 9.
Kaitlin Olson
