A new home classroom: Basis begins virtual classes

“Right now they have lunch at different times, they have breaks at different times and it’s a challenge for us because I need to get them both a snack, I need to feed them both and I don’t want to do lunch and then lunch again. We can’t go on a bike ride because their recess is at a different time,” Brown said.

She is considering applying for an exemption to the schedule to create a more manageable family routine, but noted there are some benefits to the conflicting schedules. Teachers are available to help students during their scheduled class times, even if they are not giving a live lecture, and the brothers have now had some needed time apart after spending an entire summer in close proximity as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

Brown said she was strict with keeping to a schedule in the spring, which helped the boys stay focused on educational activities even during the summer. She hopes these habits will carry though this semester, as well, with the help of the new home classroom.