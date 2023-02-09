Bonnie Bouschet has been with the Flagstaff Mall for almost a decade, but when her 89-year-old mother embraced online shopping during the pandemic, it became clear to the general manager that times are changing.

Bouschet recalls when the mall opened in 1989. It was a time when business was booming for “anchor stores” — big-box brands like Sears, JCPenney and Dillard’s. Before the pandemic, consumer behavior had already started to shift away from in-person shopping. Gen X and millennial shoppers started to pivot away from the fluorescent-lit indoor storefronts that characterized so much of the experience of being an American teenager in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“It’s interesting, because when I first came to the mall we had a lot of vacant spaces. It was a little challenging, just from the standpoint of malls where starting to fade with people saying, ‘Oh, let’s shop online.’” Bouschet said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the growing tendency to look for online products turned into the default for millions of shoppers -- including Bouschet’s mother.

“When COVID hit and we had to close, online shopping became a way of life for people,” said Bouschet. “When we re-opened it was a little bit of a challenge to get people back in the mindset of shopping here.”

Increasingly, malls in America are “going dark,” becoming distribution centers, limping along with huge gaps between operational stores, or closing altogether.

While she believes customers will always want hands-on, in-person opportunities to try on clothes and interact with products, Bouschet realized there needed to be a new approach to keeping traffic up for tenants in Flagstaff.

She said between 250 and 300 people work in the mall in general. During the holidays that number increases significantly -- up to 1,000 people might be bringing home pay from vendors inside the shopping center during the lead up to Christmas Day.

“Take Dillard’s for example. Dillard’s is a national brand, but all of the people that work in the store live here. They pay taxes here, and they spend their money going to restaurants and things here. It’s getting that mindset that they really are a local store, even though they are a national brand,” Bouschet said. “Shopping local, shopping Flagstaff, really does affect our community.”

Over the years the Flagstaff Mall has been welcoming more locally owned mom and pop shops inside their location along Highway 89. Bouschet estimates roughly 30% of their vendors are local small businesses.

One such business is a new Dulceria, a candy store that sells pinatas and sweet treats that are popular south of the border. The Dulceria is an extension of Acapulco Tropical, which operates out of the food court.

Acapulco Tropical is a restaurant that serves elote, ice cream and fruit bowls inspired by Mexican street food. It’s a family business, opened by a mother-daughter duo, according to Bouschet.

When the restaurant performed well, the family opted to open a candy store, too.

Not all of the local additions are family owned. Artists Connection is a cooperative, owned and operated by makers and fine artists who display their work in the retail gallery space and work in shifts to operate the store.

In the past year, the mall has added about seven new businesses to its directory, including a new local burger joint and a bowling alley with vintage lanes. They’re expecting to add two more vendors in the near future.

A place to gather

According to the last estimate provided by Bouschet, the mall is still seeing about 4,000,000 visitors annually.

The key to remaining relevant may just be a deeper focus on community.

For Bouschet, that extends beyond welcoming family businesses and independent entrepreneurs to the fold. It’s about re-making the mall into a gathering place.

In addition to hosting three or more blood drives a year, the mall is working to bring in more community events. This holiday season, the building welcomed local makers to sell their wares at a mall craft show — the proceeds from the vendor’s tabling fees were donated to four local charities.

Last weekend there were puppies, dogs and cats to see between storefronts for a Betty White Challenge Adoption event during which 14 animals found their forever homes.

This coming weekend the mall will host a chess competition between local children and first responders. The tournament’s winners will receive donated antique chess boards from Jack’s Antiques, another local tenant.

“It’s just really cool to be in a community where you know you make a difference and it is evident that the mall is able to make a difference in people’s lives,” Bouschet said.

This year the mall is set to receive a community impact award from Vitalant for helping to address blood shortages and bring in donors.

Every day the mall opens early, before its vendors lift the metal cages that drop down around their storefronts at night. Bouschet said they flip the lights on early to welcome people she refers to fondly as "mall walkers."

“With the mall walkers, what’s cool is it’s a safe, clean environment. You’re not outside. You can still come out and walk even when we have snowstorms. We see more and more middle-aged to elderly folks out doing the mall walking,” Bouschet said. “We had this one couple, I just love them. The wife has Alzheimer’s. The husband brings her in and just walks. If you go completely around the inside of the mall and hit every corner, it’s three quarters of a mile. The outside is a mile, so it makes a difference.”

At the end of the day, a thriving mall is a business proposition. So, in bolstering marketing, they’ve been offering free photo-ops for children in families — a step toward remaining relevant in a world connected by social media networks.

When the new Black Panther film "Wakanda Forever" was released, the mall got a visit from a fully outfitted T’Challa. During the holidays, the Grinch made an appearance, alongside the Cat in the Hat.

When Barnes and Noble closed its westside location, it took up a temporary lease at the mall in the space formerly occupied by Victoria’s Secret. Not long after their shelves were stocked, Barnes and Noble partnered with the mall to offer free character story time, events that are often attended by characters like Paddington Bear.

Change is good

Paul Griffiths, the store manager at the Flagstaff Barnes & Noble, was the manager when the books were packed up to move from the location on the corner of Milton Road and West Route 66.

“This new location has been very, very well received,” Griffiths said, adding that sales per square foot have far outpaced what his team forecast when they moved into the smaller spot. “The only complaint I get is that we don’t have our Starbucks. There’s also less storage space. You can only stack the books so high.”

That being said, Griffiths noted that customers have told him they “enjoy the vibe of the mall.” Some shoppers who hadn’t been inside the more than 30-year-old shopping center for a while told Griffiths they came to check out the bookstore and liked what they saw in the evolution of the Flagstaff Mall.

Bowlski’s 66, the new bowling alley and pizzeria situated near JCPenney, opened in October. It has an indoor patio space that owner Craig Spivey hopes to use to host live bands, cornhole tournaments and even a ring for kickboxing events. Bowlskis is also a fully operational bar and has 12 open lanes for keglers to take a shot at the pins.

“All of the machines and everything in here, it’s all vintage, it’s all repurposed and recycled. So we pretty much took apart three closed bowling alleys and brought them here and brought them back to life, back together,” Spivey said. “It’s been awesome. We’ve had huge corporate events here with 500 people, we’ve had big companies here that everybody knows in Flagstaff. We’ve had tons of little kids' birthday parties, but we don’t have bumpers. Our lanes are actually from the '50s -- bumpers were invented in the '80s.”

Spivey owns a Bowlski’s location in Texas, too. The Flagstaff location employs about 20 people. He says he hasn’t had a shortage of applicants, but still plans to do more hiring as the business grows.

And growing businesses is fundamentally Bouschet’s goal in re-imagining a mall that will suit Flagstaff in the 2020s.

“I would love to see it continue in the same direction it is going, where we have that local and national feel, and continue to be here for our community, enhancing our community events even more,” Bouschet said.