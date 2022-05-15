A major piece of the puzzle: The role San Francisco Peaks played in establishing the world's biomes

Tucked away in a meadow just north of Flagstaff sits a memorial rock listed in the National Register of Historic Places commemorating the “Biological Survey of the San Francisco Mountain Region and Desert of the Little Colorado, Arizona.” The study, led by Clinton Hart Merriam, began in late July 1889 and stretched into September.

The biological expedition gave Merriam, then the nation's first chief of the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Division of Entomology, the insight he needed to develop the life zone theory, that climate gradients produced by elevation and latitude influenced the type of vegetation and the kind of animals that would dwell there. His work changed the way scientists viewed the environment and encouraged the development of the then-young field of ecology.

The call of the wild

Merriam always did have an interest in the natural world. He started collecting birds before his teens and noticed patterns regarding the distribution of them. Even though he studied at Yale, earned his medical doctorate at Columbia University and became a surgeon, he continued collecting birds and conversing with naturalists. Back in the day, collecting meant shoot, skin and mount. Over the years Merriam ended up with one of, if not the, greatest collection of mammals of his day.

When call of the wild got too strong to ignore, Merriam left his thriving medical practice to start a career with the federal government with the thought of nabbing a chance to lead a biological survey of the nation in mind. As his life unfolded, Merriam not only got the chance to do surveys, but he toured Europe’s natural history museums to increase his knowledge, helped found the National Geographic Society and was elected to the National Academy of Sciences.

A labor of love

Merriam chose the San Francisco Peaks area "because of its southern position, isolation, great altitude and proximity to an arid desert." Despite the meager $600 budget allotted by the government for the expedition, of which Merriam bitterly complained, the crew — Merriam; his wife, Elizabeth; assistant, Vernon Bailey; paleontologist Professor F.H. Knowlton; and ornithologist, herpetologist and zoologist Dr. Leonhard Stejneger — along with assistance from the Riordan brothers made a number of excursions around the area. This included several trips up San Francisco Mountain, a trek across the Painted Desert to the Little Colorado River at Grand Falls, a descent into the Grand Canyon to Tanners Crossing, and side trips to Walnut Canyon and up Kendrick Peak.

These trips would have made a good fit for a survival show. From Merriam’s nocturnal climb out of the Grand Canyon on an injured knee holding a skunk he collected in one hand and his gun in the other to a parched trek across the Painted Desert from Grand Falls to the Hopi Mesa to the swarm of ants that invaded their camp and sullied the spot with foul-smelling formic acid to enduring a pelting from a raging sandstorm.

As a result of this labor of love, the life zone chart was born. Merriam identified seven zones, “each of which may be characterized by the possession of forms of life not found in the others” layered like geological strata in a Grand Canyon cliff. Though Merriam couldn’t apply the zones to the whole continent, his pivotal study laid the groundwork for future studies that conclusively identified the biomes of the world.

Life in the field

The Merriam party camped on a ridge overlooking the historic marker "at Little Spring among big pines, spruces and firs," Vernon Bailey, reported. "It is a grand place and such cold, pure water.” Unlike the muddy sludge the Painted Desert offered that sickened the crew.

The Merriam party discovered many new species of mammals, reptiles and plants. Merriam recorded the tassel-eared Abert's squirrel as characteristic of the area. Later, Merriam and Bailey trapped a dusky shrew near the timberline of the Peaks in late August. The capture was no small feat as the mouse-like critter with a pointed snout has nocturnal habits and only runs an average four inches.

Shrews, it seems, were Bailey’s specialty. During the early years working with Merriam, his boss asked him to collect some shrews. How many, Bailey wondered? Merriam answered as many as he could get. The final count was 60.

The same day the men trapped the dusky shrew, Elizabeth broiled a golden eagle Bailey had killed for dinner and breakfast. Bailey commented, "It was tough+bad+foul smelling." Luckily for Flagstaff’s local raptor, the U.S. enacted the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act in 1940.

If you follow in the footsteps of the Merriam expedition — collecting with only cameras, of course — just be sure to bring plenty of water, quietly observe the animals and certainly don't eat them.

Getting to Merriam's Memorial From Flagstaff, drive about 23 miles north on US 180, and turn right (east) onto FR 151; go about 1.8 miles and bear right (south) to continue on FR 151; go about 1 mile and turn left onto FR 418B and park. Walk about 0.4 miles on the road, closed to traffic, and veer right onto a path through a meadow. As the trial bends south to climb a slope, look for the Merriam memorial near Little Spring.

