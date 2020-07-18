A lawnmower convoy, racing by at 5 mph in northern Arizona

Down Old Route 66 they chugged on Friday morning, a convoy of five cherry red riding lawnmowers, identical Craftsman T110 models, hitting top speeds of a blistering 5.5 mph before pulling up at the Parks Feed and Mercantile parking lot.
Heads turned. Jaws slackened. People squinted and wondered what this kerfuffle was all about. It is not every day, after all, that one sees an armada of lawnmowers, each pulling a trailer of the driver’s worldly possessions, running down the road.
The only tip-off, really, was the hulking RV already hunkered down in the parking lot, bearing a poster on the back reading “Filming in Progress.” Ah, yes, another reality show, this one a web series called “The Great Grass Race” on the streaming platform Menace Vision (watch.menacevision.com).
The objective is for the 10 contestants, divided into five teams, to get from California to New York by October. They must take the backroads, given that even such a gleaming beaut like the Craftsman T110 is not legal to go on Interstate or even the highways. Teams are not given food or gas money and, essentially, have to rely on kind souls to help them out. The first to New York wins, though there are many “challenges” along the way where teams can earn points.
But those are just details. The participants, who should arrive in Flagstaff on Saturday and stay in the general area through Sunday, say they are doing it as much for adventure as for prize money, a way to find a sense of purpose (or maybe just a distraction) during the COVID-19 lockdown.
Already, just a week into the journey, they’ve had their share of mishaps and memorable encounters. There were the stubborn wild donkeys in Oatman, Ariz., that bit the chocolate-covered hand of participant Clinton Brand; the Southern California cops that pulled their guns on the group camping out in suburb of Santa Clarita; the near-miss three-lawnmower pileup coming down hill on gravel fire road east of Williams; and the kindness of a Parks cattle rancher who, on Friday, paid for their gas and bought them all deli sandwiches.
“They’re giving us a lot of help,” said Karima Spates, a contestant from New Jersey. “It makes me feel good. People’ll wave and look at what’s going on and encourage us.”
Except when, added contestant Andy Sensnovis from Michigan, they honk and give a single-finger salute when the lawnmowers are poking on by and slowing traffic on the backroads.
Mostly, though, they say their reception by the public, even during a pandemic, has been good. (For the record, only 2 of 10 were wearing masks during the Parks stopover.) The biggest hurdle, most concede, is dealing with the slowness of the lawnmowers, the circuitous route they’re forced to take and the occasional boredom.
Then again, said Rashon Lea, a truck driver from Greensboro, N.C., it can be soothing.
“It can get frustrating when we’re in the high traffic areas, for sure, but for the most part you get to see America at a slower pace, versus going 65 mph on the freeway,” he said.
Participant Tiffany Gil, a senior at San Diego State University, has found a way around monotony of the road — listening to audio books. Her goal is to read (listen to) at least 10 by the time she hits New York. She’s already polished off “Lean In,” by Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg.
“Yeah, she joked, “I’m leaning in over the steering wheel and falling asleep.”
Still, Gil says it beats the alternative: to complete her senior year in college entirely online, due to the virus. “So I thought I might as well take the opportunity to make myself strong and fearless, asking people for help, getting out of my comfort zone.”
And then there’s Kassie Sisco, from Newkirk, Okla., population 2,317. She’d never left her small town before this and now is seeing America astride a noisy, rumbling lawnmower. Each night, she talks with her husband, Chad, and contemplates dropping out.
“But I am going to finish,” she said. “I have to finish.”
