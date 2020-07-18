A lawnmower convoy, racing by at 5 mph in northern Arizona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Down Old Route 66 they chugged on Friday morning, a convoy of five cherry red riding lawnmowers, identical Craftsman T110 models, hitting top speeds of a blistering 5.5 mph before pulling up at the Parks Feed and Mercantile parking lot.

Heads turned. Jaws slackened. People squinted and wondered what this kerfuffle was all about. It is not every day, after all, that one sees an armada of lawnmowers, each pulling a trailer of the driver’s worldly possessions, running down the road.

The only tip-off, really, was the hulking RV already hunkered down in the parking lot, bearing a poster on the back reading “Filming in Progress.” Ah, yes, another reality show, this one a web series called “The Great Grass Race” on the streaming platform Menace Vision (watch.menacevision.com).

The objective is for the 10 contestants, divided into five teams, to get from California to New York by October. They must take the backroads, given that even such a gleaming beaut like the Craftsman T110 is not legal to go on Interstate or even the highways. Teams are not given food or gas money and, essentially, have to rely on kind souls to help them out. The first to New York wins, though there are many “challenges” along the way where teams can earn points.