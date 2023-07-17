Crews from the Ponderosa Fire District (PFD) responded to a mutual-aid request from Williams-based High Country Fire at 6:30 a.m. Monday morning in response to a storage building near the Valle Airport had caught fire.

About 10 storage units were engulfed in flames as of about 9 a.m. this morning, and, according to PFD, the fire was threatening two large propane tanks.

According to an online statement from PFD, Battalion 82 and Engine 82 were dispatched to Valle, alongside resources from the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Tusayan Fire District, Sherwood Forest Estates Fire District and High Country Fire Rescue.

So far no injuries have been reported in connection with the structure fire.