A jewelry artist rooted in the outdoors

Something of an alchemic transformation, both magical and very much real, took place one recent morning behind the bright red door of a Flagstaff studio with a rich history of artistic imagining.
Scooted forward in her big red chair, back ergonomically straight but neck craned over her workbench, Ryanne Sebern slipped a dime-sized pendant of silver and copper onto the thin blade of a jeweler’s saw, also red. With an overhead lamp casting a halo of light upon her, Sebern pinched the pendant with pliers in her left hand, and with her right hand grasped the saw firmly.
Then, with a series of precise and vigorous motions, pausing only briefly to steady herself, Sebern cut a thin vertical line in the pendant, curving just slightly to the right near the top. A delicate turning of her wrist, just so, and a tiny pyramid-shaped base suddenly was formed. Then, one after another, three horizontal lines appeared on the left, two more on the right. She leaned in to inspect, her face betraying neither satisfaction nor consternation, just concentration.
Sebern had, in the time it takes to execute maybe a few computer keystrokes, fashioned a tree — branches and trunk and all — onto this small disc of silver, beginning a bucolic outdoor scene. There would be more work to do, of course: better defining the copper silhouette of the mountain range, adding a winding river to the scene, perhaps even implanting a stone of turquoise or other gemstone to depict the rising sun.
In time, after much sanding and rubbing and buffing, the 46-year-old Flagstaff jewelry artist will have added yet another piece to her growing collection of necklaces, earrings and other wearable art that depicts her abiding interest in the outdoors and the stark Southwestern landscape.
Even during the coronavirus pandemic, with art festivals canceled and gallery shows limited, Sebern remains hard at work in the studio once owned and occupied by the late Don Bendel, noted ceramicist and Northern Arizona University educator. She’s there most every morning, before dawn, sketching out scenes, sanding stones, manipulating mixed metals into patterns once just imagined in her mind’s eye.
Currently, she has teamed with the Arizona Trail Association on a fund-raiser to help preserve the 800-mile scenic path traversing the state. Her special edition Arizona Trail earrings and necklaces are available on the AZT website, with 40% of the sale going to the organization’s efforts.
It’s altogether fitting that Sebern has channeled her artistic muse in such a way. Even when she’s holed up indoors in Bendel’s erstwhile “shed,” attached to her home near Fort Valley Road, Sebern transports herself to the outdoors she so loves. She has found a way, like many who call northern Arizona home, to fuse her passion and profession.
When she’s hiking the canyons or running the trails, that’s not just recreation; it’s creation; it’s research. It’s inspiration for her art. It’s what she lives for.
The wild places and wide open spaces of the Colorado Plateau has kept her enthralled since 1992, when she arrived from Colorado as an NAU undergraduate intent on a geology degree. She hiked the Grand Canyon for the first time at age 19 and pronounced herself smitten. In time, she’d change majors from geology to art, but the two subjects and interests fit together, like strata building upon each other.
She worked decades as a backcountry guide and educator, a dozen years alone with Grand Canyon- Four Season Guides, as well as teaching canyon history and geology with the Field Institute. She met her husband, Brian Siebert, while both waiting to get water at the spring at Havasu Falls. The couple’s two children, boys ages 6 and 8, literally have spent their entire lives traversing the canyons and trails, first on their parents’ back in packs and now on their own feet.
Combining complementary passions
So, to think that the mountains and forests and deserts wouldn’t be her artistic muse is not to know the very core of Sebern’s being.
Reclining in that big red chair -- next to a workbench scattered with metal shavings, half-formed pieces, stray wires and a vintage foot-tall RyKrisp tin can sprouting a bouquet of paint brushes — Sebern answered a question about her love of a Grand Canyon by staring off into some imagined distance, perhaps transporting herself to the scene.
“It’s the vastness, I think, that initially attracted me,” she said. “But it’s much more personal than that. The intrigue just kept growing. I’d find one thing, and the next thing would intrigue me to look deeper. The myriad ecosystems, for one thing. I loved the geology. I love being out and exercising, being on my feet and carrying my stuff. I love everything about it.”
That affinity gets transferred to her artistic endeavors, her chosen medium being “art that adorns.” Though her pieces are small and relatively simple in design, they evoke the vastness of those wild places. In her hands, base metals such as copper and brass are anything but base. Accentuated by gemstones and occasional use of gold, they glimmer and shine but never lose that rough-hewn quality that the Southwest engenders.
The way Sebern tells it, there was never an epiphanic moment when she suddenly realized she should combine her interests. It just happened.
Support Local Journalism
“I started just by putting shapes, designs and ideas together,” she said. “I always pull ideas (from) where I’ve been and put that into my work. Coupled with all my outdoor time, it was impossible not to interpret where I was, so it became part of my work early on. If I can paint into a piece of jewelry somebody can wear, I love that. And I love the material, the contrast of the metals, the way I can build something there.”
Here’s how intertwined her art and outdoors life have become: Often, ideas for designs will come to her in the wild, or during a run. Inspiration, literally, comes with every breath.
“Ideas come when it’s quiet, when I’m breathing, using all my senses, smelling, running; you can cycle in different energies,” she said. “Some things I see and internalize and comes out later on paper and then into jewelry. The minute I finish a run, I’ll jot the idea down or talk into my phone to get the ideas out. Sometimes it doesn’t make sense later, but it’s fun when I can get the idea back again.”
To illustrate her creative process, Sebern pushed her chair away from the workbench and opened a drawer. There, crumpled sheets of sketch paper came spilling out, at least 30 sheets deep, each with pencil-smudged drawings, scribbled instructions about specs and plenty of eraser marks.
Signs of an artistic mind at work.
She deals almost exclusively in hand fabrication. She has no interest in “going big” or in casting, though she has used some stamped designs in her work.
“Casting is a whole different art,” she explained. “That’s a subtraction method. I like building. Adding layers.”
You can see that easily enough in her studio, replete with sheet metal, wire, tubing and the various tools of her trade. Asked to explain her process, Sebern makes it sound almost too simple.
“I want to get that beautiful mixed-metal color,” she said. “Manipulating material is what I love, to cut designs out of sheet metal. I like using the jeweler’s saw. I cut a lot of designs out and then I will solder them together to layer metal. I’ll finish by piercing or stone-setting. I pierce the tree (before setting stone), sawing out a tree design.
“Some pieces are very involved and some are simple. I’ll build with four or five different layers. I’ve always got several (pieces) going at once.”
Work space overseen by a spirit
Her workspace attests to that.
Sebern’s father, a woodworker who “only dabbled” in mixed-metal art, built her hulking workspace. The scarred and gouged surface, strewn with shavings, scattered stones and carved up sheet metal, shows an artist hard at work.
“It might not look organized,” she said, laughing, “but I can tell you where everything is on that bench.”
In the spacious shed, not everything belongs to Sebern. She and her husband bought the house and workshop from Bendel’s daughters around the time of the artist’s death in March, 2019. Sebern said Bendel’s daughters sought an artist to buy the property as something of a perpetuation of the spirit of the place.
And Sebern has kept much of the work space as it was. Affixed to the shed’s red front door is a photo of a smiling Bendel, the print so transparent that it almost comes off like a hologram of the artist there to greet visitors. Inside, Sebern has kept much of Bendel’s accoutrements, such as a lacquered Mona Lisa puzzle on one wall, a portrait of Albert Einstein on another and a few scattered ceramic pieces both in the shed and out in the yard.
“This studio has some of the best energy on the planet,” Sebern said. “I am so grateful. I have some of him left. I can’t lose that guy, you know. He’s here in spirit.”
But Sebern clearly has made the studio her own. Her husband may have taken over the loft space in the back and her two boys commandeered another alcove, but Sebern has more than enough space to stretch out and stretch her mind to fashion jewelry that depicts the expansive great outdoors.
“A tree doesn’t exactly look like a tree when I’m cutting it into metal,” she said, “but it is rooted and it is growing. I really like taking what I see and what makes me feel good and then sharing that perception in my work. You look at my work and you know where my brain and body is.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.