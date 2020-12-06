A jewelry artist rooted in the outdoors

“I want to get that beautiful mixed-metal color,” she said. “Manipulating material is what I love, to cut designs out of sheet metal. I like using the jeweler’s saw. I cut a lot of designs out and then I will solder them together to layer metal. I’ll finish by piercing or stone-setting. I pierce the tree (before setting stone), sawing out a tree design.

“Some pieces are very involved and some are simple. I’ll build with four or five different layers. I’ve always got several (pieces) going at once.”

Work space overseen by a spirit

Her workspace attests to that.

Sebern’s father, a woodworker who “only dabbled” in mixed-metal art, built her hulking workspace. The scarred and gouged surface, strewn with shavings, scattered stones and carved up sheet metal, shows an artist hard at work.

“It might not look organized,” she said, laughing, “but I can tell you where everything is on that bench.”

In the spacious shed, not everything belongs to Sebern. She and her husband bought the house and workshop from Bendel’s daughters around the time of the artist’s death in March, 2019. Sebern said Bendel’s daughters sought an artist to buy the property as something of a perpetuation of the spirit of the place.