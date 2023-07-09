As most of the city slept, East Elm Avenue was teeming with activity late into the night.

Past darkened windows and streetlights, the gargantuan form slowly made its way down the street, flanked by workers in high-visibility shirts and hardhats, and the few residents who were still awake.

This was not some eldritch beast from a Lovecraft story, but a historic 1920s bungalow on its journey to a new home just about a mile away.

As the house moved down Elm on the back of a semitrailer, down the street, Flagstaff Police Department had blocked off San Francisco Street, pulling over confused drivers to let them know an alternate route would be needed.

Among those who stood and watched the action was Duffie Westheimer, the executive director of the Townsite Community Land Trust. The house, once on North Hillcrest Street and now sitting along West Birch Avenue, is the trust’s sixth project in an effort to preserve the city’s historic character while working to provide affordable housing to residents.

The house is the second the trust has moved, Westheimer said, adding that once it is renovated, it will be sold and occupied as it has been for more than 100 years.

Renovations could take some time, and she said the trust has not yet identified any potential future residents.

But Westheimer said when looking for buyers, they target residents who make about 125% of the area median income, or about $96,750 for a family of three in 2022.

The house was previously owned by Helene Babbitt, who donated it to the trust and plans to construct a new home on the property.

The sight of a house being moved from one part of the city to another has a long-standing historic precedent in Flagstaff, Westheimer said. A hundred years ago when the logging companies and lumber mills still anchored the city, she said, homes were routinely picked up and moved for one reason or another.

But these days, other than with manufactured homes designed to be moved, that’s far less common.

“Now, because people are like, ‘Just throw it away.’ And that's just foolish in my book. There's a lot of materials that don’t need to go to a landfill,” Westheimer said.

Moving the house took nearly all night, said Garrett Denny with the Prescott-based Vibrant Building Solutions. Moving at just walking speed for most of the journey, it was early in the morning of Thursday, June 29, that the house was placed on its new foundation.

The company has moved homes for the trust before, Denny said, although it had been about two years since the last time the company undertook such an operation.

The hardest part this time was simply getting the house off the lot and into the street, he said.

“The first couple hundred feet took about four hours to get it out of that area, and then the rest of the move took about three hours,” Denny said. “I was feeling super excited about getting it off the lot just because of the slope of the grade and how hard that first turn was. But that wasn't even the hardest part -- that last turn and fitting between those trees was definitely the harder part.”

The crew inched the house and truck between trees and telephone poles, making the sharp turn off the lot.

In that sense, Denny said moving a house through a city is not unlike moving in a new couch. It’s all about having enough room and getting the right angles, but with trees and telephone poles taking the place of doorways and staircases.

A lifetime of memories

Of those who had gathered earlier in the day to see the operation begin, many had personal connections to the house, either having lived there themselves or having family that once occupied it.

Among them was Helene Babbitt’s granddaughter, Stella Babbitt. Although she has few memories of living in the house, Stella is indelibly connected to it. She was born in the claw-foot bathtub in the house in 2005, said Stella’s mother Traleigh Babbitt.

“I just have very vague memories of being really little in the house,” Stella said, adding it has always made a good story to tell friends if she is walking past it on the way downtown.

Martha Jacobson and Tom Wolf were also in the crowd, up from their home in the Valley to see the excitement. Grandchildren of Louise and Francis Wolf, who occupied the house beginning in the mid-1920s, both said they would often spend summers there as children, a reprieve from the temperatures in Mesa where they lived the rest of the year.

“We would visit and we'd stay with her for two weeks every summer,” Jacobson said, adding it was nostalgic to see the house again, albeit on the back of a truck.

Teri Gochanour and her mother Mary Lou Morrow expressed similar sentiments.

Morrow’s mother, Gochanour’s grandmother, also occupied the house for some time, and Gochanour said growing up in Flagstaff she spent many a summer day there with her grandmother.

“We were down here a lot. We would lay in that shed that’s now demolished and had a hammock in the oak trees that were out back,” Gochanour said.

Marrow said she thinks her mother would be happy to see the home going to a new Flagstaff family, even if it isn’t in its original location.

“On one hand for me, it is emotional, but it's also just exciting. I think she's up there watching this,” Morrow said.

Historical designation

Despite the home's storied history, now that it has been moved, it may no longer be considered a historic property as it once was, said City of Flagstaff Heritage Preservation officer Mark Reavis.

Per city code, Reavis said, the house’s move to a new lot is technically considered a demolition and a new construction.

“But it’s a really good thing that it’s being saved,” Reavis said. “And Townsite is a perfectly compatible era of architecture.”

Reavis said the change in historic designation also means that the home is no longer grandfathered in, and, through renovations, must largely be brought up to compliance with city codes that have evolved over the years.

Even so, Reavis said he has been impressed by the work of the Townsite Trust in past projects to preserve the historic nature of structures.

“[Duffie Westheimer and the trust] have a really great track record of following what I preach -- which is the secretary of the interior’s standards for rehabbing historic structures -- and they've really gone the extra mile on the projects that they have,” Reavis said.

He said there is still hope that the home might be reclassified as a historic structure once again, largely because of the history of relocating homes in Flagstaff.

“So the fact that houses have been moved in Flagstaff, because it’s so compatible with Townsite, this may still have an ability to be considered as contributing to the Townsite historic district. We’re going to take a stab at it,” Reavis said.

In the end, that decision will be made by a state agency.