A home for specialty beans: Single Speed Coffee Roasters reveals freshly renovated space

Single Speed Coffee Roasters’ newly renovated cafe, where specialty coffee is roasted to then be served by expert baristas, is now open on Butler Avenue in Flagstaff.

The inside boasts a combination of industrial and minimalist aesthetics. Silver insulation above reflects light in a way that mimics a skylight, while modern decor and vintage bikes hang on the walls. Wooden steps lead up to a loft sitting area where there is a hand-painted mural and balcony ledge full of plants.

“The approach that we took was to try to make this place as clean as possible,” owner Brad Richmann said.

Richmann helped refurbish and build up the space himself as he has a background in contracting.

Owning a coffee shop was always a thought Richman entertained, but it did not become a reality until the 2008 financial crisis.

“I thought, ‘Well, if people aren’t going to be buying houses or remodels, maybe they’ll buy coffee,’” he said. “And there was a deeper passion for coffee, but we just needed an excuse to be able to dive into it.”

Single Speed started in Williams and has been roasting coffee since 2003, officially coming under Richmann’s ownership in 2009 when his brother-in-law handed it over after a rough time. Richmann worked construction on the side until the opportunity to move to Flagstaff arose and he began operating the coffee business full time.

Richmann closed the last Single Speed storefront shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic because the plan was to focus more on roasting and mobile coffee trucks, but then no events were happening.

Single Speed’s newest space is for roasting as well as for customers to sit and stay awhile. The reason the shop is back to brick-and-mortar is because people kept asking for it, Richmann said.

A high-end and specialty cafe, Richmann’s vision was encouraged by his son Samuel and Zach Shouse, one of the baristas.

“I was like, we can be these flip-flop-wearing, mountain-biking, dirt-loving people who just want to go out in the woods and hike and climb, and also want a good cup of coffee and a place to hang out,” Richmann said.

Shouse has been certified in specialty coffee for 10 years. He said they have everything down to a science at Single Speed, putting “care and quality and craft” into every detail such as the syrups, the machine and how shots are dialed in with a light refractometer that ensures the appropriate amount of coffee is extracted for the brew.

Shouse’s favorite drink is Single Speed’s Mexican Mocha, which has Ujjo hot sauce from Austin, Texas. It was developed after a dare to put hot sauce in coffee.

“It creates an amazing concentrate for us to work with because we can really control the heat levels of what we want to put inside that mocha,” Shouse said. “So there’s a nice little bite to it as you drink, but it dissipates immediately after you sip.”

Single Speed’s baristas are Specialty Coffee Association-certified and knowledgeable about things like latte art, bean origins and different brewing methods.

“[Our baristas] know how to lead you into the best type of extraction or brewing,” Richmann said. “It takes a lot to get in here, so everybody kind of has a sense of ownership because of that.”

They all take pride in their production, he added.

According toSingle Speed’s website, “We source all of our beans through fair trade, providing an ethical path from the farm to your doorstep.”

Roaster Matt Goetz said the specialty, higher grade products they import are determined by a cupping score which rates beans in categories such as fragrance, flavor, body, acidity and balance.

In the roasting process, temperature and time are manipulated to extract different profiles—or flavor characteristics—from the beans, Goetz said.

In addition to its cafe and wholesale accounts, (which include Lund Canyon Coffee and Cedar House Coffee Shop) Single Speed also has mobile coffee trucks at events such as mountain bike races, the Overland Expo and Pickin’ in the Pines.

They also just started licensing their brand for mobile cafes, supporting other entrepreneurs by helping design and build trailers, provide equipment and train baristas.

Single Speed Coffee Roasters is located at 1000 E. Butler Ave. in Flagstaff. It is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m- 2 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 8 a.m- 3 p.m. For more information call Single Speed at (928) 266-0520 or visit their website: www.singlespeedcoffeeroasters.com

