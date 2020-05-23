A gown for Tuba City: NAVMC supporting local healthcare workers

The race was on to source a breathable fabric that met certain medical standards where it could be used safely to protect against contamination.

“We started looking for fabric that met AAMI standards (Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation), which is a way that gowns are ranked for what level of protection they offer,” Durham said. “When all of my elective surgeries were canceled, I had the time to start researching and to locate the fabric that we would need. We got 3,000 yards of fabric and were able to convert that and some other fabric into 1,200 gowns. I had done an assessment by calling all of the medical centers across the reservation to see what they needed.

“I spoke with a friend, Christy Thuet, a pediatrician who used to work on the reservation and who now works in Salt Lake City, about how we could help all of the different service units across the reservation from Tuba to Chinle to Fort Defiance, Gallup and Shiprock, and she had pilots who can fly stuff.