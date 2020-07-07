A gift like gold: FMC receives additional $62,000 in donations for COVID-19 response

Fortunately, the hospital is now able to sterilize and reuse its N95s.

“We can expand the lives of the masks about 10 times by reprocessing them, so it’s a huge gift that keeps on giving,” Spyrow said of the donation, which will allow the hospital to use its own funds for other forms of protective equipment like gowns, testing swabs and other types of masks.

Desert Financial also donated 250 face shields and 650 gift bags for FMC employees, which include snacks, care items and $20 gift cards for the hospital cafeteria.

Ron Amstutz, Executive Vice President of Desert Financial, said the company heard about the support FMC has provided to the Navajo Nation during the pandemic and wanted to step up to help support the hospital.

“Long before COVID-19 started impacting the rest of the state, Flagstaff Medical Center was on the front lines of this battle, saving lives and slowing infection rates. Your heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed,” Amstutz said when awarding the gift to NAH leaders.

He said the credit union is looking to expand to Flagstaff over the next 12 to 18 months, becoming its first location in northern Arizona.