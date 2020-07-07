A gift like gold: FMC receives additional $62,000 in donations for COVID-19 response

Though personal protective equipment of all kinds is needed by healthcare workers during the pandemic, N95 respirators, in particular, have become highly valued.
“N95s and face shields are worth gold to our employees and our front line workers who put themselves at risk every single day for many, many hours caring for critically ill patients with COVID-19,” said Florence Spyrow, president and CEO of Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH).
She noted it has been a challenge to maintain a supply of these high protection masks, so a recent donation made to NAH to do just that was critical.
Phoenix-based Desert Financial Credit Union presented Flagstaff Medical Center with a donation valued at $62,300, which includes $30,000 for the purchase of N95s and an additional $10,000 for the NAH Leadership Fund to support hospital employees whose hours have been cut as a result of reduced services to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Spyrow said the Leadership Fund has already served more than 300 employees and continues to expand.
Although N95 respirators cost more than triple what they did a few months ago, Josh Tinkle, FMC’s chief administrative officer, expects the donation will be able to purchase between 5,000 and 10,000 of these masks. At its peak usage last month, Tinkle said the hospital was using 3,000 masks a day.
Fortunately, the hospital is now able to sterilize and reuse its N95s.
“We can expand the lives of the masks about 10 times by reprocessing them, so it’s a huge gift that keeps on giving,” Spyrow said of the donation, which will allow the hospital to use its own funds for other forms of protective equipment like gowns, testing swabs and other types of masks.
Desert Financial also donated 250 face shields and 650 gift bags for FMC employees, which include snacks, care items and $20 gift cards for the hospital cafeteria.
Ron Amstutz, Executive Vice President of Desert Financial, said the company heard about the support FMC has provided to the Navajo Nation during the pandemic and wanted to step up to help support the hospital.
“Long before COVID-19 started impacting the rest of the state, Flagstaff Medical Center was on the front lines of this battle, saving lives and slowing infection rates. Your heroic efforts have not gone unnoticed,” Amstutz said when awarding the gift to NAH leaders.
He said the credit union is looking to expand to Flagstaff over the next 12 to 18 months, becoming its first location in northern Arizona.
“We’re excited to come and join and be a part of the community … so being a part of the community first is important before we move in,” Amstutz said.
Including this latest donation, contributions made to Northern Arizona Healthcare for its COVID-19 response now total more than $1.7 million from businesses and community members alike.
“The partnerships that we’re establishing with different community entities have really made NAH be able to be successful and continue to serve the needs of our communities during this time,” Spyrow said.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
