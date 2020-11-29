A focus on local: Mountain Living’s holiday gift guide continued

While several businesses were highlighted in the gift guide for the winter edition of Northern Arizona’s Mountain Living Magazine published last week, there are many more local places to spend your dollar and support the small shops and creators that make Flagstaff special.

The arts

The Museum of Northern Arizona typically marks the seasons with its long-running culture celebrations like the Hopi Festival and Zuni Festival. An annual winter art market also provides artists and small business owners from the Colorado Plateau Native Community a larger audience of potential buyers.

As noted in last week’s magazine, this year’s Winter Market will take place outdoors with each vendor set up in their own small cabin on the north side of the campus to allow for social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the midst of this crisis, one of MNA's primary concerns and efforts has been providing ongoing aid and support to Native-owned small business and Native artists facing economic ruin in the wake of this pandemic,” Kristan Hutchison, the museum's director of marketing, said.

For Hopi pottery artist Gwen Setalla, the last arts festival she can recall attending this year was at the Heard Museum in Phoenix.