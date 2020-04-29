A Flagstaff trainer's advice on what to do when your dog becomes that annoying coworker

“There was a feeling when people first started working from home of, ‘Yay, the big winners are dogs,’” she said. “In many ways that’s true, but a lot of dogs don’t do well with change. A lot of dogs are loving that their people are home, but there can be problems.”

In short, the dog doesn’t understand why her human buddy doesn’t want to play all day and, instead, chooses to stare at a screen.

“As much as they want to spend time with their dog, people need to work, and the dog is wanting to go for a walk, or throwing a ball in their lap, or is barking at them, or just sort of pacing around or standing by the treat jar and whining,” London said. “Definitely, dogs are not doing what they’d do when people aren’t home, which is probably amusing themselves with whatever toys they have or having a snooze or just being bored waiting until their people got home.

“So there’s a lot of pestering going on. Part of it is, like, you’re here, why aren’t you paying attention to me? And part of it is that people aren’t used to working when their dog is there, competing for their attention.”