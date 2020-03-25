A Flagstaff resident in Italy shares her perspective

As an au pair, Komadina said she originally planned to stay in Italy for three months, returning to Arizona on April 7. However, given Italy’s quarantine and the U.S.’s travel ban, she will remain abroad for longer.

“I don’t have a clear idea of when I will be able to go home,” Komadina said. “Since I have to buy a new plane ticket anyways, it might just be better to stay here and wait it out.”

Furthermore, Komadina said international travel threatens the safety and security of herself, loved ones and strangers. By moving across the world and commuting through crowded airports, Komadina risks exposing herself to the illness, infecting her parents or spreading it between other travelers.

Although Italy is highly infected, it could provide more reliability than continuing to move around.

“I’d be going from one quarantine situation to the next, and that’s just not good for anyone,” Komadina said.

As more local and national measures are implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Komadina said she is hopeful the U.S. will learn from Italy’s mistakes and benefit from its successes. Listening to doctors and practicing sanitation techniques is critical, she added, particularly in protecting those with greater susceptibility.