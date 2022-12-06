A fire every shift: Summit Fire wraps up a busy week of firefighting in Flagstaff

Summit Fire and Flagstaff Fire Department crews extinguished a structure fire on Saturday night — one of three that Summit Fire had responded to in the past week.

On Tuesday night, a Doney Park resident dumped ashes from their wood stove into an outdoor compost bin. The bin started to smolder, and Summit crews on A-shift were able to contain the heat quickly.

“Remember, ashes should only be disposed of into metal bins without flammable contents!” said a Facebook post from Summit Fire about the incident.

That same day, B-shift responded to a brush fire east of Flagstaff. Flames were spotted along the side of I-40, near the eastern boundary of Summit’s Fire District. By the time crews arrived, the fire was mostly contained. The cause of the fire is unknown, but there were no injuries to fire fighters or motorists.

Also on Facebook, Summit would post that the incident was “a good reminder that even during winter, our home is vulnerable to wildfire.”

Saturday night, around 9:17 p.m., Summit Fire Department got a call about a barn and vehicle engulfed in flames.

The fire had only been burning for 10 minutes or less by the time crews got on scene. Engines 32 and 31 and Battalion 30, with the help of Flagstaff Fire Department Rescue 3, were able to put out the fire quickly without injuries.

“They stabilized the incident before it got out of control, and got quick knockdown on the fire,” said Flagstaff Fire Department Captain Paul Sanders.