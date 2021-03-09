A fine Sedona loop near a busy street

Two Fence is a singletrack that — wait for it — runs between two fences, the fence on the eastside keeping the hoi polloi away from the gated community with elegant multi-level ranch-house spreads that you can peek at through the juniper and cypress.

The Arizona Cypress Trail, as its name so clearly states, is a lovely stretch lined with shaggy-barked cypress trees. Displaced Californians, such as yours truly, at first won’t recognize these trees as cypresses. As in, the stately cypresses with branches that join and intermingle to form a canopy, as at Point Reyes. Arizona cypresses are fuller and don’t tend to bend and join branches, but still lovely to behold.

The Girdner Trail, which you’ll traverse for barely 0.1 of a mile early on and then for a mile near the end, is named for an old cattle-ranch family. Not much else to say there.

But then there’s the Anaconda Trail, a classic Sedona mountain-bike path. It twists and turns and slithers like — you guessed it — this particular type of amphibious boa. This is also the trail in which runners and hikers will gain the most elevation, and nab the best sweeping views of the nearby rock formations, but it isn’t at all taxing. That’s because, at 1.7 miles, the Anaconda Trail takes its time gaining elevation, distracts with its numerous sharp turns between the manzanita, juniper and cypress.