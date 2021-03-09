A fine Sedona loop near a busy street

Be careful what you criticize, what you scorn and swear you would never do, because, well, you know what could happen.
So, yeah, I faced that proverbial glass-house scenario the other day when I ventured back to Sedona to once more fashion a loop from trails I had not previously tackled. And it says much about the trail system in red-rock country that I’ve been coming down from Flagstaff for almost two years now and still have not exhausted new options.
In my many forays, I’ve mocked those — tourists, presumably — who line the soft shoulder of Dry Creek Road, turning it into an extended parking lot, so that they can join the hordes on the many trails that set off from the area, the biggie being iconic Devil’s Bridge.
Yet, here I was, pulling off the paved road just like all the lemmings, knowing I’ve lost any perceived moral authority in doing so. Truth was, parking here was the easiest and most efficient way to begin a pleasant and relatively easy 4.7-mile loop in prime Sedona mountain biking country.
The trails I planned to circumnavigate — Two Fence, Girdner, Arizona Cypress and Anaconda — reportedly were all originally “social” biking paths before forward-thinking Sedona and Forest Service folk implemented them into the trail system. All are prime singletrack that swoop and swerve, without too many big climbs, and also sans major rock maneuvering and boulder hopping encountered on many other Sedona courses.
But that meant starting from Dry Creek Road, where the easy-to-miss Two Fence trail begins. There is no trailhead, per se, just a simple signpost set back from the road. And, in fact, these days it’s even harder to find because construction to the south shoulder has commenced and a quarter-mile stretch where people normally park now is cordoned off by yellow tape.
Right there at Two Fence’s “trailhead” sits a bulldozer and chain-link fencing with the all-caps admonition, “Shoulder Closed, Keep Out.”
Because I arrived early on a weekday morning, though, I was able to find a dirt pullout just before the yellow-caution-taped area, a mere 20-foot trek to the start of Two Fence. Should you decide to attempt this loop on a weekend, or during the height of the tourist season (which around here is almost year-round), it may be difficult to find a parking place within a half-mile.
Once you get there, though, just duck around the bulldozer, wave to the workers and be on your way. The trail is still open; it’s just the soft-shoulder area that’s closed.
Before I get too far along in the trail description, let me pause and muse briefly about the trail names, long a personal obsession. I really enjoy some of the colorful monikers bestowed — examples: Canyon of Fools, Deadmans Pass, High on the Hog — but on this loop, three of the four trail names are obvious and boring. The trails themselves aren’t either of those things, mind you, just the names.
Two Fence is a singletrack that — wait for it — runs between two fences, the fence on the eastside keeping the hoi polloi away from the gated community with elegant multi-level ranch-house spreads that you can peek at through the juniper and cypress.
The Arizona Cypress Trail, as its name so clearly states, is a lovely stretch lined with shaggy-barked cypress trees. Displaced Californians, such as yours truly, at first won’t recognize these trees as cypresses. As in, the stately cypresses with branches that join and intermingle to form a canopy, as at Point Reyes. Arizona cypresses are fuller and don’t tend to bend and join branches, but still lovely to behold.
The Girdner Trail, which you’ll traverse for barely 0.1 of a mile early on and then for a mile near the end, is named for an old cattle-ranch family. Not much else to say there.
But then there’s the Anaconda Trail, a classic Sedona mountain-bike path. It twists and turns and slithers like — you guessed it — this particular type of amphibious boa. This is also the trail in which runners and hikers will gain the most elevation, and nab the best sweeping views of the nearby rock formations, but it isn’t at all taxing. That’s because, at 1.7 miles, the Anaconda Trail takes its time gaining elevation, distracts with its numerous sharp turns between the manzanita, juniper and cypress.
Tackling Anaconda from the southeast from its junction with the Arizona Cypress Trail, as I did, means doing most of the climbing in less than a mile. It amounts to about 300 feet of elevation gain, enough to get the heart pounding but not overly tax your fitness. And the descent on the back side of Anaconda isn’t too steep or rocky, either, which allows your eyes to wander to the formations (Chimney Rock, Capitol Butte) without worrying about face-planting.
The way back to Two Fence on Girdner is a steady downhill on mostly smooth singletrack that I imagine mountain bikers just bomb down. (It was too early for mountain bikers on the morning I visited.) The final 0.7 of a mile back on Two Fence to the start is surprisingly steep. You don’t notice the downhill on the way out, but you certainly acknowledge the hill going back.
By the time I finished the 4.7-mile loop, my car was surrounded by other vehicles that had pulled over, mostly on the north-side soft shoulder of Dry Creek Road. Since I saw no other people on the four trails I traversed, I assumed the people who had parked were headed toward Devil’s Bridge.
Now that I can no longer claim I’ve never parked on Dry Creek Road, I don’t feel so haughty and smug. Go ahead and park there. Just try not to block traffic. Doing that really harshes Sedonans’ mellow.