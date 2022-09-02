A fair way to fill vacancies: Coconino County Sheriff's Office addresses staffing shortage

Every year at the county fair, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Jon Paxton has a tradition: He orders a fried Twinkie.

This year, he’s looking forward to the annual indulgence as he plans the usual law enforcement booth layout inside the big barn at the fairgrounds.

When getting started Thursday, one thing was different for Paxton -- all snacks-on-sticks aside. The change was the focus on recruiting.

There are about 50 open positions at the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at the moment. Only eight of those jobs are for patrol officers. According to Paxton, human resources is already chatting with potential candidates. The most critical needs lie elsewhere.

In detention, the staff size has decreased by more than 30%. During the pandemic, detention officers were working mandatory overtime, according to Paxton.

“Detention is where we’re hurting most,” he said.

Paxton explained that finding people to join the staff at the jail is always a challenge because of public discomfort with incarceration.

“It’s that thing you don’t talk about because you don’t want to know about it, but it such an important a vital part of the entire community," he said.

The sheer number of openings is not unique to the department. NAU Police and Flagstaff Police Department report that they are also short-staffed.

“You have your general attrition through retirement. Then you have people who aren’t disgruntled with the department, but they want to move to Phoenix,” Paxton said, pointing out the rising cost of living in Flagstaff and the challenge that’s posed even for established officers.

“People throw around the phrase poverty with a view; that’s kind of where we’re at here,” he added.

Paxton told the story of a sergeant he knew who had to move because Flagstaff was too expensive for her and her children.

On top of expenses, the pandemic put extra pressure on officers that made burnout a greater danger.

“It was hard to deal with people," he said. "Some people were very defensive. Having to retrain how we approach people -- that time went on, and you’re just burning out after a while and losing people.”

The majority of the openings at the Sheriff’s Office are for jobs that never put the employee behind the wheel of a patrol vehicle.

“I think a lot of people look at law enforcement and they just see a cop, but there’s finance, there’s data entry, there’s IT, there’s all these different areas,” Paxton said. “There will be a multitude of positions that we’ll generally be looking to fill.”

As you walk through the Sheriff’s Office building, past desks of law enforcement specialists and folks in finance, they’ll point out how many people are missing. The challenge now is filling the gaps.

It's a challenge that makes Labor Day carnival games look easy, but Paxton hopes to win at least a few new applicants next weekend.