The Coconino County Board of Supervisors is considering raising admission fees for the 2023 Coconino County Fair, and its asking for public input.

Ticket prices for the fair have not changed since 2008. The new admission price would reflect the rising costs of putting on the fair and reflect the event’s growth and current staffing needs, according to a press release from Coconino County.

Adult admission, for all visitors older than 13, would increase from $8 to $10 in 2023. Senior admission and military/veteran tickets would cost $1 more this year. Youth prices — for kids between the ages of 5 and 13 — are set to remain the same until 2024 when they will also be subject to a $1 increase. Kids 5 years of age or younger will still be able to come through the gates at Fort Tuthill for free.

In 2022 the county fair saw record ticket sales, with more than 15,000 people visiting Fort Tuthill County Park in a single day. In hopes of making the event more accessible, the county isn’t just looking at increasing prices.

Along with the rate hikes, the county is also proposing that parking be free for fair attendees this year. In the past, visitors to the animal barns and carnival have had to pay $5 per vehicle to park.

In making parking free, the county hopes to make the family-friendly, time-honored event more accessible. If the rate increases pass, there will still be promotions and coupons available for eager fairgoers in July each year.

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will discuss the matter during their meeting on April 11 at 6 p.m. County residents are invited to provide input over Zoom that night. The zoom link can be found at https://www.coconino.az.gov/1589/BOS-Video-Stream.

Fair pricing: Coconino County Board of Supervisors reviews proposed admission changes Ticket Type Current Admission Rate Proposed New Admission Rate Adult (ages 13+) $8 $10 Youth (ages 5-13) $5 $5 (until 2024) Senior (ages 65+) $5 $6 Child (5 and under) Free Free Military/Veteran $7 $8 Parking $5 (per vehicle) Free