A different look at the Colorado Plateau in new guidebook

What to leave in or take out

As a veteran outdoors writer, Haggerty has long absorbed criticism from people railing that publicizing even the lesser-known sites along the plateau will lead to an invasion by the touristic hordes and ruin whatever was special there in the first place. He defends his work by saying that people will find their way to these monuments and trails regardless, so his job is to inform readers how to recreate respectfully.

For instance, he features a section about the newsworthy Bears Ears and Grand Staircase national monument sites in Utah and doesn’t shy away from addressing the political aspects in play after the Trump administration severely slashed the percentage of protected areas.

“Of course that worries me, sending people there,” Haggerty said. “Especially after seeing what’s happened during the (COVID-19) pandemic this past year. I camped a lot last year because I figured that was the safest place for me to be. It was packed. Everywhere I went, campgrounds were full.