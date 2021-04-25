A different look at the Colorado Plateau in new guidebook

Humor in hiking guidebooks usually is about as plentiful as water on the Colorado Plateau, which is to say, hard to come by and exceedingly appreciated when found.
But Bill Haggerty is not that type of dry-as-dust writer and outdoorsman. Sure, all the information about trailheads and distances and can’t-miss sights are included in his encyclopedic new book, “Discovering the Colorado Plateau” (Falcon; $29.95; 306 pages), but you’ll also be treated to his riffs and sly asides alongside the factual recitation.
Haggerty, who has called the plateau home (Grand Junction, Colorado, specifically) for nearly five decades, hopes to engage the reader with such comic set pieces as mock “info boxes” about how to read trail signs, a savage satirical takedown of Sedona vortex seekers, and way too much information about his perineum after a 100-mile bike ride on the White Rim at Canyonlands National Park.
And there’s this memorable exchange he documents between a long-married New Jersey couple — stand-ins, perhaps, for every annoying tourist out there — at Canyonland’s Islands in the Sky overlook, highlighted by the put-upon wife’s soliloquy:
“Oh, sure, Morey. You forget the camera. What are we here for? You forget the camera. What is this, Morey? A bunch of rock. Who am I? Just the mother of your children, Morey. Who am I? You can’t take my picture, the mother of your children, in front of these rocks because you forget the camera.”
Refreshing as it is that Haggerty seeks to entertain as well as educate in this glossy, color-photo-saturated tome, the Colorado Plateau really sells itself. It is the star of the book whose subtitle promises “a guide to the region’s hidden wonders.”
Wait, what? What’s to discover? Don’t we already know all about the splendors of the plateau’s geologic wonders — the Grand Canyon, Zion, Bryce Canyon, et al.? Why, in fact, would we want to send even more people to these already overcrowded national parks that Haggerty himself admits have been “loved to death?”
Actually, that’s the premise behind the guidebook: to introduce the lesser-known and visited locales and to help readers and the outdoors-inclined to consider the Colorado Plateau, in toto, as a distinct and unique geologic region.
But no mention of the Grand Canyon? Isn’t that like Melville writing “Moby Dick” but leaving out the whale?
“Falcon (the publisher) was totally on board,” said Haggerty by phone from his Grand Junction home. “Their first comment when I made the pitch was, ‘Look, we already have books and books and books on Arches and the Grand Canyon and Zion.’ And I don’t really want to publicize those anymore. They’re already loved to death. I was trying to look at more public properties that are absolutely spectacular but don’t carry that national park moniker.”
What to leave in or take out
As a veteran outdoors writer, Haggerty has long absorbed criticism from people railing that publicizing even the lesser-known sites along the plateau will lead to an invasion by the touristic hordes and ruin whatever was special there in the first place. He defends his work by saying that people will find their way to these monuments and trails regardless, so his job is to inform readers how to recreate respectfully.
For instance, he features a section about the newsworthy Bears Ears and Grand Staircase national monument sites in Utah and doesn’t shy away from addressing the political aspects in play after the Trump administration severely slashed the percentage of protected areas.
“Of course that worries me, sending people there,” Haggerty said. “Especially after seeing what’s happened during the (COVID-19) pandemic this past year. I camped a lot last year because I figured that was the safest place for me to be. It was packed. Everywhere I went, campgrounds were full.
“If you try to get a campground right now on the Colorado Plateau, you can’t get one until August or September. It’s booked up. That does kind of bother me. I don’t want to have it overrun. But, at the same time, if you don’t tell people about it, it’s going to get trashed, anyway. Bears Ears is in the news. People want to go there.”
To mitigate the potential crowds, and perhaps assuage his conscience, Haggerty said he reached out to National Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management officials to guide him about where to steer readers off the beaten path.
“I had talked to as many locals as I could and asked them what’s important here,” Haggerty said. “Then I’d go to the managing agencies, and say, ‘What do you think?' Every single person gave me examples of places (overrun) that I was asked not to promote too much. That’s because either the resource agencies didn’t have enough money to manage it correctly, or there was some other issue. So I went for the lesser-known places, mostly.”
One site Haggerty, regrettably, skipped was Recapture Canyon in Utah, which though a beautiful place to hike in Bears Ears, was being illegally overrun by ATV use.
“I was originally planning on having that canyon in the book, and the BLM said don’t do that, it’s really trashed right now, after (users) tore down the barricades and Cliven Bundy’s kid raced all over the place in four-wheelers. They begged me not to write about it as a destination, and I figured that made sense.”
Bears Ears controversy addressed
Haggerty’s conservationist (as opposed to conservative) point of view and his stark candor is best expressed in a passage from the Bears Ears section.
After talking about the fossil fuel interests wanting to extract the natural resources, he bluntly adds: “There are off-road vehicle users wishing to ride where they please. There are hikers stomping on archeological sites, rafters crapping in the woods, dogs chasing wildlife, drunks shooting holes in pictographs, looters stealing antiquities, and Utah politicians attacking a tourism industry that keeps the state alive. And all the while, ‘industrial tourism,’ a term coined by Edward Abbey 50 years ago, could crush it.”
As something of a compromise with concerned officials, Haggerty instead wrote about the controversy over that canyon in Bears Ears without giving any specifics on how to get there and recreate.
Haggerty’s essay dealt with the roiling political debate, another feature not usually under a hiking book’s purview. He talked to people in Blanding, Utah, who believe it is their right to traverse via motorized vehicles, and Native Americans in the area who told him, “This is my connection to my past and the history of my ancestors. Their spirits still live here. Would you like it if I took my four-wheeler and raced through your cemetery?”
As a former journalist, Haggerty said he didn’t want to shy away from politics in the book. Still, he had to weigh the conventions of travel and guidebook writing with his need to tell the truth as he sees it.
It’s a delicate balance, he conceded, and there were other areas he left out because park officials and in-the-know locals with whom he spoke advised against it.
In fact, there’s a pretty big omission in the section devoted to Flagstaff and Sedona, which hugs the southwest edge of the Colorado Plateau. There is no mention of visiting the San Francisco Peaks, which no doubt will please Flagstaff locals who believe the mountain is besieged by too many visitors already.
Instead, Haggerty in the book directed people to lesser-visited natural attractions here, such as O’Leary Peak. But our three local national monuments -- Sunset Crater Volcano, Wupatki and Walnut Canyon -- are represented.
Overlooked gems
Perhaps the most valuable sections concern true hidden gems. Haggerty spills considerable ink on tiny (40 acres) Pipe Springs National Monument, between Fredonia and Colorado City, the least visited of Arizona’s 24 national park units. Too, he waxes poetic about the Colorado National Monument, one of the least visited national monuments in the U.S., annually drawing less than 500,000 visitors.
Haggerty lives just outside the east entrance to that monument, and he boasts, “It’s kind of like having my own personal national monument in my backyard.”
A thread running through the book is Haggerty’s love for the Colorado Plateau as a diverse but unified geologic entity.
“It’s very distinct and unique as far as a geologic province and it’s, what, 140,000 square miles,” he said. “I did want to educate people and let them know it’s a unique area. The plateau itself is a pretty stable piece of rock. But when you look at those deserts and canyons, you go, this isn’t very stable. Yet, as a geologic province, it’s very solid.
And yet, the plateau also is under threat, as Haggerty is not shy in pointing out. He calls out his own “self-admitted hypocrisy” for driving “a fossil-fueled-powered vehicle hundreds of miles to visit these sacred spaces. He quotes Rick Moore, of the Grand Canyon Trust, as saying, “All evidence suggests that tourism is the greatest single threat to the archeological resources of the Colorado Plateau.”
But Haggerty preaches responsibility in balancing enjoying the plateau and protecting it.
“The Colorado Plateau is unique because it’s mostly public (land),” he said. “…We’re the ones who own it. We’re the ones who have a stake in it. Without us, it would be raped and pillaged. It’s really important the public take responsibility for their own property and start protecting it, taking care of it and appreciating it for what it is. If we can’t see that in the middle of a pandemic, we’re blind.”