A day at the museum: sanitized and separated, but satisfying

Indoor spaces, feared as cauldrons of contagion by both the prudent and the paranoid in these pandemic-besotted times, are best entered into cautiously and with ample assurance that all steps have been taken to repel the virulent virus in our midst.
Thus it has been with the Museum of Northern Arizona, one of the Flagstaff’s first cultural institutions to reopen, albeit partially, nearly three months ago.
No longer something of a free-range museum, in which patrons have the run of the many exhibit rooms and public spaces and can engage tactilely with some displays, MNA has reacted to the COVID-19 crisis by restricting its days of operation and the number of visitors allowed per hour, mandating not just mask wearing but the use of complementary styluses to access its touch-screen offerings. A 6-foot distance between patrons is required, a one-way route has been established — don’t even think of circling back, you scofflaws — and you best bring your own water bottle for the trip because the drinking fountains have gone dry.
So lengthy is the list of bullet-point “changes to the museum experience” printed on the electronic tickets that can only be purchased on the MNA website that it reads as mind-numbing as an Apple terms-of-service agreement. The museum’s vigilance on safety is such that you’d almost expect to be encased in bubble wrap upon entering.
It is all by necessity, of course. And the good news is that, even with the changes, a day at the museum learning about the wonders of the Colorado Plateau remains an enriching educational experience and pretty darn entertaining, too, what with the Navajo-inspiring R2-D2 in Star Wars’ “The Force Is With Our People” exhibit putting on a show.
Someday, when all this is (presumably) behind us and life returns to less hyper-sanitized times, people might look back at the measures that businesses, restaurants and cultural institutions have put in place with a sense of surreal wonder. But, for now, these precautions constitute our new normal, and we willingly submit or else are forced to give up the pleasures of a leisurely stroll through a civic treasure.
Your first inkling that things have changed — aside from the online-only ticket purchases and expansive rules attached — comes before you enter the burnished wooden doors. A sandwich-board sign is plopped on the sidewalk: “Do You Have Your: Ticket? Mask? Water Bottle?” Yet another sign is affixed to the front door, mandating mask wearing and 6-foot spacing and, again, encouraging water bottles.
A third sign, similar in message to the other two, is taped to the Plexiglas barrier that separates Kalin, the receptionist, from the patrons. All these admonitions are comforting, not off-putting in the least. It gives a sense that the museum brass, rather than just flinging open the doors back in July, takes hygiene seriously and really cares about protecting their visitors.
Kalin may well be flashing a toothy, professional smile as she zaps the bar code on your electronic tickets, but you can’t tell because she’s fully masked up. She makes sure to enunciate clearly and project loudly when explaining the lay of the land.
“You start here in archeology (gallery) and circle all the way around,” she says. “If, at any time, you feel like you need to take off your mask, you can do so in our courtyard area right over there. If you have any other questions, we do have a docent here.”
Ah, yes, the famously informative MNA volunteer docents. Today’s guide is Ken, a veteran, who laments that docents have pretty much been sidelined by COVID-19 since all school and group tours have been canceled. He’s been reduced to giving just the opening spiel in the lobby, in front of the map of the region and the cardboard cutouts of founders Harold S. Colton and Mary Russell Ferrell Colton. (Someone should put masks on those two, by the way, if only to serve as role models for the rest of us.)
Checking the boxes?
In the archeology exhibit, patrons try mightily to keep 6 feet apart, but unintended violations are inevitable, despite the humorous sticker taped to the floor next to the looming dinosaur skeleton saying, “Keep One Coelophysis Apart.”
You lean in to study the intricate design of the Tusayan Polychrome Ladle in a gleaming Plexiglas display case and feel a presence hovering behind you. So you turn around and move on, but almost collide with a tall man in a black mask and ball cap pulled low perusing prehistoric ceramic technology.
You break protocol and chat up the man, Jack Weaver, of Lincoln, California, visiting with his wife Judy, who is more than 6 feet away studying the basket-making objects.
“Moderately safe,” Jack says when asked about his visit. “I keep away from people.”
Support Local Journalism
Then he looks at you askance, and you take two steps back.
“You can visit places, but do it smartly,” he continues. “We’re traveling but we’re very conscious of things. It makes it harder to do things, but that’s OK.”
Judy walks over and speaks of the strange beginning to this visit.
“We didn’t plan for all this,” she says with an arm sweep. “We walked in and were surprised when they told us we needed online tickets only. So we went and stood outside to buy them and then walked back in.”
The next gallery, dedicated to the native peoples of the Colorado Plateau, is equipped with hand sanitizer on one wall. You amble over for a squirt after witnessing a woman wearing a Jurassic Park-labeled mask that fails to cover her nose touching the touch screen as well as the mouse next to it with bare fingertips.
Did she not see the neat rows of styluses lined next to Kalin at the front desk? All other patrons are wielding a stylus with authority. The museum, at least on this afternoon, does not employ a security detail to enforce hygienic compliance; hence, the well-placed hand sanitizer station.
There are tactile temptations here that might lead someone to forget virus protocol. You are, for instance, enticed to pick up the four metal cans filled with the sensory delights that signal a native celebration: wood smoke, sage, juniper berry, fresh-baked bread. You can’t help yourself; you grasp the bread jar, quickly lower your mask and take a deep whiff. Is the yeasty aroma worth the risk?
Speaking of risk, there’s a backup in the expansive gallery hosting the Navajo-themed “Star Wars” exhibit, so popular it has been held over twice but is closing at the end of October. People tend to linger here longer, scrunch together to check out R2-D2.
Rules are worth it
Somewhat away from the fray, with her arms crossed taking in the whole scene, is visitor Jeanne Brako, of Santa Fe, New Mexico. She is a former curator at the museum at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, and actually has worked with MNA to bring in exhibits. She has just concluded a 16-day rafting trip on the Colorado River and just had to see the “Star Wars” exhibit.
“I knew this exhibit was here for a long time, but I couldn’t see it because they closed the museum,” Brako says. “I’m so happy to be here. I try to stop in whenever I’m in Flagstaff.”
Despite being a part-time caregiver to her 93-year-old father, COVID-vulnerable, Brako says she bears no qualms visiting because she knew the museum would take precautions. Just in case, she brought her own, too. She opens her purse and takes out a bottle of hand sanitizer and a plastic door-opening device, so she doesn’t sully her hands.
“My son made it on his 3-D printer,” she says, smiling with her eyes.
On this day, the tables reserved for kids to color pictures of Jedis and Yoda are bereft of young heads bent scribbling — another COVID casualty. But pre-pandemic kiddie offerings are pinned on a bulletin board, a time-capsule-type remembrance of happier (or at least more normal) times.
Farther along, it is sad to see the “Discovery Room” for children reduced to a ghost town. Sure, kids can download “virtual” activities to do at home, but it’s somehow not the same.
By the time you hit the gift shop, that 6-foot-separation mandate breaks down. But people still give each other more space than, say, shoppers in the aisles at Safeway.
You leave the building after 90 minutes feeling refreshed culturally, if somewhat suffocated physically. Wearing a mask for that long is not ideal, but the alternative — not having the museum open at all — makes it worth the sacrifice.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.