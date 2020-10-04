A day at the museum: sanitized and separated, but satisfying

Kalin may well be flashing a toothy, professional smile as she zaps the bar code on your electronic tickets, but you can’t tell because she’s fully masked up. She makes sure to enunciate clearly and project loudly when explaining the lay of the land.

“You start here in archeology (gallery) and circle all the way around,” she says. “If, at any time, you feel like you need to take off your mask, you can do so in our courtyard area right over there. If you have any other questions, we do have a docent here.”

Ah, yes, the famously informative MNA volunteer docents. Today’s guide is Ken, a veteran, who laments that docents have pretty much been sidelined by COVID-19 since all school and group tours have been canceled. He’s been reduced to giving just the opening spiel in the lobby, in front of the map of the region and the cardboard cutouts of founders Harold S. Colton and Mary Russell Ferrell Colton. (Someone should put masks on those two, by the way, if only to serve as role models for the rest of us.)

Checking the boxes?

In the archeology exhibit, patrons try mightily to keep 6 feet apart, but unintended violations are inevitable, despite the humorous sticker taped to the floor next to the looming dinosaur skeleton saying, “Keep One Coelophysis Apart.”