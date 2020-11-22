A COVID Thanksgiving: Pass the gravy or take a pass altogether?

And to think that, once, the only illness we had to worry about on Thanksgiving was salmonella poisoning from an undercooked turkey.
Simpler times, then.
Now, the beloved national holiday whose very raison d’etre is the gathering of extended family and friends in communal bread-breaking and hearty fellowship is considered by many, including most public health officials, as a threat to our well-being.
The coronavirus has upended much of life as we have known it since March, but the idea of canceling Thanksgiving because of the pandemic hits especially hard. With COVID-19 cases rising at alarming rates as winter prepares to set in, elected officials and health experts have discouraged Thanksgiving celebrations in hopes of quelling the spread of the virus.
But will the public, which is now said to be battling COVID-precaution fatigue as well as the illness itself, heed the warnings and scale back plans, forgo travel and instead turn to that virtual alternative, Zoom, to connect with Grandma Rose and Uncle Mo?
In Flagstaff, many are. They lament the loss of this most American of holidays but vow to make the best of it on their own. Others have gotten creative with their alternative plans, trying to keep the festive vibe amid the gloom of contagion. A few, though, have vowed to press forward, defiant of the recommendations.
After a relaxing of restrictions in late summer with the fall of reported cases, last week saw Coconino County report its highest number of cases since the pandemic began. It infection rate percentage rests at 11.2, higher than the state average.
Which is why some have looked at the numbers and opted out. Take Lori and Mark Edwards, who have regrettably canceled their planned family get-together out of an abundance of caution.
“We decided to stay home and also not have anyone in the house about a month ago,” Lori said. “We have been isolating since the pandemic began and will continue until a vaccine is available. We are very disappointed, as we live to have guests and usually spend one or both holidays with the kids.
“We have grandchildren and great grandchildren we have not seen since the pandemic began. Our children are also being very careful and staying home. None of us want to take the chance that one of us would become very ill or die from the virus. Most likely, we will have a Zoom snack with the kids on the holiday.”
It’s a cold comfort, watching your loved ones carved into the turkey breast from afar. It’s just not the same, settling in at the holiday table spread in multiple locales. You cannot pass the gravy or comment on the tartness of the cranberry sauce on a pixelated screen.
Which is why some are defying recommendations from officials and plan to gather in large groups just like any other November.
A Flagstaff woman who did not want her name used out of concern of retribution said she believes the coronavirus concerns are overblown and, thus, she will gather extended family Thursday as is customary.
“We are not altering our Thanksgiving plans,” she said in an email interview. “I am the matriarch of the family, and I made the decision to hold our beautiful, unique, national holiday in happiness rather than in fear.”
The woman said she is going against “science” (her quotation marks) based recommendations because she and her family refuse to succumb to alarmist fears. She said she is a Stage 3 cancer survivor who, as a child, survived a category 5 tornado and, as an adult, a category 5 typhoon that destroyed her home in the Western Pacific. She also reported that she survived an attempted car-jacking, a serious fall from a horse and “severe food poisoning in a foreign country.”
What’s more, her father has survived whooping cough and Polio as a child and recently battled lymphoma cancer, while her mother survived melanoma cancer and recently a bout of COVID-19 in her nursing home.
“You probably see where this is going,” she said. “… In a nutshell, we are not afraid. We are not selfish, either. After thoroughly researching and finding COVID’s extremely high survival rates and its very low risk of negative life-impacting problems — along with input from several family doctors — we've chosen to reject living in fear or to lose rights and freedoms.
“It is fear and oppression that holds far greater risks for our family and America than the possibility of having COVID-19 at the dinner table.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum is Flagstaff resident Lynn Merrill. Her family is out of town, so she’ll be spending Thanksgiving at home, alone.
“I will have turkey and stuffing, anyway, just so I don't feel as if I have entirely missed the holiday,” she said.
Christmas, which she planned to spend with her daughter, who lives out of town, is off for Merrill as well.
“We have never missed a holiday together,” Merrill said. “This will be a first. We will Zoom so we can compare notes on how long our hair has gotten since we haven't cut it due to not seeing anybody anyway.”
Support Local Journalism
Teresa Loge has family members with compromised immune systems, so she and her husband will stay at home in Flagstaff rather than visiting families in California and Colorado. “We will all gather for a Zoom Thanksgiving prayer,” she said.
Going for a middle-ground approach
Many more, though, are not canceling plans altogether. They are taking a middle-ground approach.
Kathy Stock has whittled down her usually full Thanksgiving house because of the virus. It meant making some tough decisions involving family members.
“We will be having our daughter and her two sons at our house,” she said. “That is much smaller than usual. Two of our son's children are college age and have been on campus, so we decided to not invite them. It is a tough decision.
“We also usually include some friends, but due to some of them having health issues, we felt it wasn't wise to invite them, either. Life is complicated right now, but we do have it better than others. I have a dear friend in a group home that hasn't been able to leave it except for necessary visits to doctors. Hopefully, all will take care to help not spread the virus.”
What to do about grown children returning from college campuses is a thorny issue. Campuses have had a high spread of the virus, and Northern Arizona University, Arizona State and the University of Arizona are encouraging students to take free COVID-19 tests before leaving campus later this week.
Some college students may feel exiled, and others have no qualms about returning home for a large gathering.
NAU junior Patrick Hoyack, studying hotel and restaurant management, usually gathers on Thanksgiving with a large extended family — dozens — in Douglas. This year, though, the family is scaling back. Patrick and his mother, who lives in Flagstaff, will travel to Mesa to have dinner with his older brother, Casey. He said, in all, there will be 10 people in attendance.
“When my family and I are eating, we’ll definitely take our masks off, but just then,” said Hoyack, a thyroid cancer survivor, said. “If we go to the store or mall after that, we’ll definitely wear a mask. I wish we had a vaccine right away, but as far as traveling on Thanksgiving, I’m not concerned right now. I’ll tell all the people traveling, do good and be good.”
Several families contacted have planned ahead and either quarantined or been tests, or both, before heading to a gathering.
“Our family of four is more conservative in regards to COVID-19 and, therefore, we will have a revised Thanksgiving,” Flagstaff resident Diane Cohen said. “Our extended families, though only two hours away, are very lax with COVID-19, so we will stay our distance from them. I will be cooking a turkey breast due to the fact that I'm cooking for only four, but will be making all the other traditional sides.”
Rosemary Hopkins’ extended family is driving to Arizona from Arkansas for the holiday. They plan to gather in a time share in another city that has undergone extensive cleaning protocols.
Hopkins said her family has remained home “leaving only for essentials” for the past eight months in preparation for Thanksgiving.
“Our plans were made months ago,” she said. “We have not been together in many months and all agreed we need to live our lives with heightened precautions. Several family members had COVID before it was declared a pandemic. They were not hospitalized. This may be the last holiday any of us will have. Even if there was no pandemic, we could make that assertion. We will be diligent as we have been for the past eight months and will do a two-week quarantine when we return home.”
Amanda Souders said she and her family members took COVID tests and have been quarantining for two weeks so that “Grandma, Granddad, Nana, and Uncle Tom can join us” for Thanksgiving.
“We are taking extra precautions to be able to stay safe, and most importantly, to keep the grandparents safe,” she said. “Fortunately, everyone is in Arizona, so there's no extensive travel involved.
“We usually host a large family gathering, and our hearts are aching to see our extended family including my sister and her kids. We are remembering to stay grateful for technology that keeps us in touch with each other, for the progress on a vaccine, and for essential workers who enable all of us to have access to food, medical care, and things we need. Our hearts go out to families who won't get to be together this year.”
Just because some are forgoing a sit down meal at home doesn’t mean the holiday cannot be festive and memorable.
Jack Johnson, his wife and friends will gather at Fort Tuthill County Park to play a spirited round of disc golf. A Flagstaff resident named Carol, who declined to give her last name because of safety concerns, said she and friend from Cottonwood plan to take an eight-mile hike in Sedona.
“We’re trying to find a restaurant to go to afterwards,” she said. “We like going to Famous Pizza, but they aren’t open. We need someplace with a nice outdoor patio. If we can’t find a restaurant, maybe we’ll just hang out afterwards and eat whatever our leftover hiking food is and call it a day.”
Trail mix for Thanksgiving dinner?
“Sure,” she said, laughing. “Why not, right?”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.