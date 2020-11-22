A COVID Thanksgiving: Pass the gravy or take a pass altogether?

“When my family and I are eating, we’ll definitely take our masks off, but just then,” said Hoyack, a thyroid cancer survivor, said. “If we go to the store or mall after that, we’ll definitely wear a mask. I wish we had a vaccine right away, but as far as traveling on Thanksgiving, I’m not concerned right now. I’ll tell all the people traveling, do good and be good.”

Several families contacted have planned ahead and either quarantined or been tests, or both, before heading to a gathering.

“Our family of four is more conservative in regards to COVID-19 and, therefore, we will have a revised Thanksgiving,” Flagstaff resident Diane Cohen said. “Our extended families, though only two hours away, are very lax with COVID-19, so we will stay our distance from them. I will be cooking a turkey breast due to the fact that I'm cooking for only four, but will be making all the other traditional sides.”

Rosemary Hopkins’ extended family is driving to Arizona from Arkansas for the holiday. They plan to gather in a time share in another city that has undergone extensive cleaning protocols.

Hopkins said her family has remained home “leaving only for essentials” for the past eight months in preparation for Thanksgiving.