89A closed Tuesday between Jacob Lake and Lees Ferry

A stretch of Highway 89A will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Jacob Lake and Lees Ferry on Tuesday, March 10.

The closure is to allow crews with the Arizona Department of Transportation work to replace a cattle guard and work on drainage issues on the highway, according to a media release.

The 32-mile section of 89A will be closed to all motor-vehicle traffic. Only emergency vehicles will be provided access through the work zone. Drivers can use US 89 through Kanab, Utah, as an alternate route.

