A case of mistaken Husky identity as search continues in northern Arizona

“It looks just like him and behaves just like him,” she said. “He lies in all the same spots as Kronk did in the house.”

But how did it take Hyler a week to notice that this dog had a little more on the ball than Kronk in the nether regions?

“He’s a Husky,” she said. “They’re real furry. It’s not noticeable right away.”

She paused, then explained further:

“Yesterday, we saw a picture of this other Husky the lady had posted was missing near the crater and he looks just like Kronk,” Hyler said. “I swear. My mom and family came out yesterday and they couldn’t tell. He’s just like Kronk. This has to be Kronk. Before, when we got photos of other Huskies found, it was easy to tell it wasn’t Kronk. The eyes were wrong or the mask was wrong. The nose was wrong. His nose is funny, because it’s pink in the middle and black on the sides. This one had the same colors.

“The only real difference is a little more white down the center of his face than Kronk has.”

Well, that’s not the only difference.