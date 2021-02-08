A case of mistaken Husky identity as search continues in northern Arizona

So it turns out that Kronk, the intrepid Husky supposedly found after 28 days roaming the San Francisco Peaks and Sunset Crater and featured in The Daily Sun on Feb. 3, remains at large.
In a strange twist, the Husky trapped and saved last week by Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue was another Husky that had been missing around Sunset Crater for about a week before its rescue.
For Andrea Hyler, the Buckeye woman who is Kronk’s owner, it was an embarrassing admission on Monday that the dog she honestly believed was her beloved Kronk turned out to be another lost member of the breed. It took nearly a week for Hyler to notice that this Husky wasn’t Kronk. There was a certain distinguishing characteristic that Hyler finally spied on Sunday, seven days after bring Not-Kronk home to the Valley.
Kronk, see, had been neutered. Not-Kronk, she saw to her surprise, was uh, fully equipped, so to speak.
Teresa Schumann, who runs the nonprofit search-and-rescue organization, could not be reached for comment on Monday. But Hyler said the organization is in the process of reuniting Not-Kronk — real name: Daggo — with its rightful owner. A post on the organization’s Facebook page shows side-to-side photos of each dog, and they look so similar they could be brothers.
Hyler, for her part, says she’s embarrassed and mystified that she didn’t recognize the subtle facial differences between Daggo and Kronk, not to mention the rather obvious anatomical difference a little farther south on his body.
“It looks just like him and behaves just like him,” she said. “He lies in all the same spots as Kronk did in the house.”
But how did it take Hyler a week to notice that this dog had a little more on the ball than Kronk in the nether regions?
“He’s a Husky,” she said. “They’re real furry. It’s not noticeable right away.”
She paused, then explained further:
“Yesterday, we saw a picture of this other Husky the lady had posted was missing near the crater and he looks just like Kronk,” Hyler said. “I swear. My mom and family came out yesterday and they couldn’t tell. He’s just like Kronk. This has to be Kronk. Before, when we got photos of other Huskies found, it was easy to tell it wasn’t Kronk. The eyes were wrong or the mask was wrong. The nose was wrong. His nose is funny, because it’s pink in the middle and black on the sides. This one had the same colors.
“The only real difference is a little more white down the center of his face than Kronk has.”
Well, that’s not the only difference.
Meanwhile, the search for Kronk continues. According to the rescue’s Facebook posting, the organization is arranging for Daggo’s transport back to Flagstaff and is running down a lead about a dog matching Kronk’s description seen at the Lava Tubes near Forest Road 245.