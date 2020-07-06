A busy day as Fort Tuthill resumes virus testing after holiday weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Under the midday sun, more than 100 cars sat in three lines that completely filled the Coconino County fairground parking lot Monday. Many of the cars contained multiple people waiting to get a nasal swab test for COVID-19 at the county drive-thru test site.

After being closed for four days over the holiday weekend, there was a surge Monday of people looking for answers about the virus. Every three and a half minutes a car would leave one of the four testing lanes after testing was complete.

"We expect to do well over 450 COVID tests today. Our staff is completely swamped, but we are handling it and everyone is getting tested," said Sam Beckett, Emergency Response coordinator for Coconino County. "The first car got here at 6:45 a.m. and we don't even open until 10 a.m."

As county worker Stephen Anderson managed the cars waiting in the parking lot to be allowed into one of four testing lanes, he talked about the need to plan for a delay.

"People should bring water, food and even medications," he said. "We have had a couple of people with diabetes who took their medication this morning not thinking they were going to be waiting in line for a couple of hours. We have had a couple of people run out of gas and have had to push their cars out of line over to another lot where we could get them fuel."