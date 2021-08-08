A business that's rolling along: Flagstaff native goes all in on electric longboards

“I never pictured myself as a longboarder or skateboarder. It was awesome. It was a good way to get around freshman year. It wasn’t like I was a pro or anything. My sophomore year, at the end of summer, I found a used electric longboard on OfferUp (a used-gear website) in Flagstaff from an NAU student. I thought, ‘This is even a better way to get around campus.’ So I bought it, got a good deal.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Little did he know that his spur-of-the-moment purchase would lead to a career. Smith has always been drawn to technology and mechanics. At Coconino High School, he took part in the school’s Institute for Technology, a good primer, he said, for majoring in mechanical engineering in college.

Smith said he loved his new purchase -- which meant he didn’t have to even put in the effort to kick now, since the longboard ran on electric power from a remote control device.

“I went from having to push getting around campus to being able to fly around campus,” he said. “I could get anywhere within five minutes. What was neat about it, I had so many students and friends stop me and ask if they could try out the electric longboard. That’s when my entrepreneurial instincts kicked in to solve the problem of commuting on campus.”

Taking the business plunge