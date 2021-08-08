A business that's rolling along: Flagstaff native goes all in on electric longboards

As origin stories go, electric longboard entrepreneur Weston Smith has several formative experiences from which to choose, all valid and illuminating.
There was his first immersion into the possibilities of parlaying his mechanical engineering skills into fun and profit. Smith was a Flagstaff middle-schooler growing up on a dirt road beyond the Campbell Mesa area and, though diligent in offering his labor to neighboring ranchers, he wanted something more. So he went to a garage sale, bought a broken-down riding lawn mower for $5, repaired the engine, spiffed up the body and chassis and sold it for $400.
“The guy selling it thought it was blown out, and I took it home and a couple hours later I got that thing running,” Smith recalled. “At a young age, that gets to you. It was my entrance into larger sales. From there, my entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic grew.”
And then there was his lightbulb moment during his freshman year as a mechanical engineering student at Grand Canyon University, an idea born from transportation inconvenience. Smith, a Flagstaff boy, dreaded walking up to a half hour from his dorm to classes, with Phoenix triple-digit temperatures making it seem hotter than the surface of the sun. So he started cruising on a longboard to class, then upgraded to an electric longboard, and then his self-describe “entrepreneurial spirit” kicked in once more.
His fellow GCU students started asking to test ride Smith’s electric board -- which prompted Smith to start a longboard rental venture on campus. But when the boards started breaking down, his natural next step was to build the longboards, soldering decks to lithium ion battery packs himself.
“It literally transformed my college experience,” Smith said.
Forget renting. Smith started his own company, Lux Longboards, first working out of his dorm room but then, when operations got too complicated and unwieldy, at GCU’s Canyon Ventures space, an incubator for small tech-related businesses.
From there, Smith, 24 and now entering his second year of graduate school in engineering, has seen his business take off as swiftly as the longboards, which can reach speeds between 23-30 mph with ranges between 7 and 20 miles. Once a one-man operation, Smith now employs a half-dozen full-time employees in areas such as design and marketing. Sales exceeded $500,000 in the past year and figures to double that in 2021.
Lux has even made something of a social-media splash, too, due to its affiliation with viral TikTok star doggface208 (real name: Nathan Apodaca), whose video of sipping Ocean Spray cranberry juice and lip-syncing Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” while boarding to work drew nearly 100 million views. Smith and Lux teamed with doggface208 on a limited edition electric longboard, which has sold well.
Career path aboard a longboard?
All told, it has been an eventful past couple of years for Smith, who admits he could not have predicted such a career path when he left his parent’s ranch in Flagstaff for college in 2016.
Especially not with longboards. Smith had never stepped foot on a board of any length before matriculating to the Valley. As a teen in Flagstaff, he was more into motocross, riding his dirt bike all over the Cinder Hills and competing in some desert races. And when he wasn’t doing that, he was the starting running back for the Coconino High School football team while still doing side hustles at neighboring ranches for some spare cash.
Life, truly, can take some unexpected turns. For Smith, those turns came on a longboard, which he turned to out of necessity but found he was quite proficient at riding. (For the uninitiated, longboards are often nearly double the length of skateboards, about 60 inches, and feature bigger, more flexible wheels.)
He recounts his initial longboarding experience with the practiced enthusiasm of an entrepreneur delivering an earnest Ted Talk.
“I never touched a skateboard or a longboard at all when I was in Flagstaff,” Smith said. “I got on campus at Grand Canyon University, walking around in 110 degrees heat, and I’m thinking, ‘Man, I gotta walk to class in this?’ There happened to be a longboard stand on campus and I thought, what the heck, I’ll give it a try.
“I never pictured myself as a longboarder or skateboarder. It was awesome. It was a good way to get around freshman year. It wasn’t like I was a pro or anything. My sophomore year, at the end of summer, I found a used electric longboard on OfferUp (a used-gear website) in Flagstaff from an NAU student. I thought, ‘This is even a better way to get around campus.’ So I bought it, got a good deal.”
Little did he know that his spur-of-the-moment purchase would lead to a career. Smith has always been drawn to technology and mechanics. At Coconino High School, he took part in the school’s Institute for Technology, a good primer, he said, for majoring in mechanical engineering in college.
Smith said he loved his new purchase -- which meant he didn’t have to even put in the effort to kick now, since the longboard ran on electric power from a remote control device.
“I went from having to push getting around campus to being able to fly around campus,” he said. “I could get anywhere within five minutes. What was neat about it, I had so many students and friends stop me and ask if they could try out the electric longboard. That’s when my entrepreneurial instincts kicked in to solve the problem of commuting on campus.”
Taking the business plunge
He launched an electric longboard rental business on campus, growing board-by-board, taking profits from rentals to students to buy more boards. Soon, he had a fleet. But problems arose.
“I started having a 90 percent battery failure rate,” he said. “Boards were breaking a lot. The more research I did there was a big issue in the industry about unreliable products. I had to figure out a solution. That’s when my education came in.”
It may have been hubris for an underclassman to start up his own manufacturing venture, but Smith has never been shy about taking chances in hopes of financial windfalls.
His plan was to use flexible lithium ion battery pack, similar to that used in Tesla automobiles, that recharges quickly and is durable enough to power light longboards for street use and a more rugged off-road version. Work began in 2019 and was only slightly delayed by COVID-19 and supply-chain issues. Smith rolled out his first version last year and recently launched his trail longboard. Board run from $600 to $1,000, depending on the model, slightly lower than industry standard, he said.
Smith credits GCU’s Canyon Ventures incubator for giving him a workspace for doing prototypes and making repairs.
“As I grew, it became hard to operate it out of my dorm room, so I was looking for a space,” he said. “Senior year, they launched Canyon Ventures, which really helps. So I now have a light manufacturing space here.”
The board are not available at skate shops or sporting goods stores; as of now, all sales are online at the company’s website, www.luxlongboards.com. But once the school year starts, Smith will sell directly on GCU’s campus.
“We’re blessed to have about 30,000 college students in our backyard — counting ASU and UA — and we get a lot of California people buying, too,” he said. “We’ve been helped by getting word out on the online economy, influencer marketing and viral videos.
“Funnily enough, a sizeable number of our market is from Northern Arizona and Flagstaff. Honestly, it’s an older male demographic up there, not college students so much. Which is surprising, but maybe it’s because (the electric boards) are really easy to ride. We also get young professionals who use it to commute to their jobs.”
Smith, a young professional himself, is his own biggest booster. He still likes riding dirt bikes in his spare time back in Flagstaff, but says now he’ll often hop on the Lux LX, the off-road model that can reach 30 mph on straightaways and power up hills.
“Last weekend, my dad and I went 20 miles around Campbell Mesa on one charge,” he said. “It’s unbelievable, the power and off-roading capabilities of this board. We went up steep trail, and it tops out at 20 mph, at the steepest maybe 10 mph. And that was just awesome.”
Indeed, to echo the company slogan, it’s not just awesome, but some “Steady Vibin’.”