A bounce-back year: The Coconino County Fair returns this weekend

Ricky Conway remembers his first day working for the county vividly.

It was the Tuesday after the 2011 Coconino County Fair. Conway was handed trash bags filled with paper tear-away tickets, many sopping wet from the late summer rain at Fort Tuthill. It was his job to sort red tickets from blue, and help organizers tally attendance for the time-honored event.

Conway is now the Coconino County fair manager and the man responsible for implementing the current digital ticketing system -- so no more soggy paper bits for him! He’s also been instrumental in setting up a way for visitors to pay for parking online, and this year he oversaw the launch of the fair’s mobile app (available in Google Play and Apple Stores).

What he’s celebrating this year might not be technological advances, but rather record-breaking pre-sales on tickets to the 73rd annual Coconino County Fair. The younger man sorting through soaked ticket stubs could hardly have anticipated the fully online fair, forced from the county park by COVID-19 in 2020. For that matter, he could not have imagined a fair filled with face masks, and lacking in its usual bustle of vendors and exhibitors in 2021.

“What it looks like this year is we will have a limited supply of masks available. We will still have lots of hand sanitizer. What we’re doing is preaching protect yourself however you deem appropriate,” Conway said. "Assuming the weather is kind to us, I think this year will be a very big year for us.”

The Lion's Club Demolition Derby, which usually takes place concurrently with the carnival on fair weekend, has been canceled this year due to low enrollment. There are still fewer vendors signed up this year than in 2019, but Conway said the number has gone up dramatically compared to last year.

“The community participation is really what sets us apart from all the other amazing events in Flagstaff, you know? Like Hullabaloo and Cornucopia and Pride and all these amazing events. None of them have what we have, and that’s the community’s passion and showing in the buildings,” Conway said. “To me, that’s the most special thing about the fair, are the exhibits and the entries that the community enters.”

During the height of the pandemic, people were still invited to share projects they could ordinarily display at the fair, and put them forward for judging.

“I love that we give people an opportunity. Even when we were not able to meet in person, we had people send in pictures of the things they were making. They were making masks, they were making COVID things. We were judging those and giving out prizes. The thing we never lose sight of is that that is the heart of the fair: the community, the 4-H entries and exhibits,” Conway said.

He said as much as he’s worked to make the fair more state-of-the-art, he still honors the core ideas and traditions that lay the groundwork for the Labor Day weekend festivities.

“County fairs, through my understanding, were designed to bring the rural population and urban population together. Give the urban population an understanding of where their food comes from, agriculture and horticulture, and that self-reliance. The rural population were going to the fair to get the latest technology at the time," Conway said. "I think that part has maybe gone away a little bit more, but we’re still here to bring people together. We have the Phoenicians that come up that have not thought about any of that, then we have the exhibitors that live out in the more rural parts of the county that are there to educate.”

“It’s a different way of life, raising livestock animals," said Northern Arizona Junior Livestock Association (NAJLA) board member Mike Mangum.

This year, he’ll be headed to the fair with his two kids, one goat and a pig.

He’s in his second year serving on the board for NAJLA, the nonprofit organization that puts on the livestock auction. This year, the auction is set to get underway at 4 p.m. Friday in the Livestock Show Ring.

All year long NAJLA volunteers work to find sponsors, buyers and vendors for the animals. They bring together 4-H clubs and move panels to get the site ready.

“It’s incredible the number of people that show up to support the kids. It’s breathtaking, really,” Mangum said. “The organization of 4-H, the county and NAJLA all work together. We have different rules and standards that bring a quality experience to everyone involved."

Ultimately he echoed what Conway said about the fair bringing people together. He loves what 4-H teaches young people about responsibility, agriculture and caring for market animals. His kids love the relationships they forge with people they might not otherwise meet.

“My kids live two hours away from Flagstaff, and the Flagstaff kids live a long way from Page. They make a lot of great friendships," Mangum said.

In addition to the agricultural and horticultural staples that draw families to the fair, there is a shiny red vehicle that looks just a tiny bit like a tank.

“It’s not a tank,” said Deputy Sheriff Paul Clifton. He’s the assistant search and rescue coordinator for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and the vehicle is a 2016 snowcat.

Its tracks make it look like a tactical machine from G.I. Joe. With a joystick control, a front wench and a plow, it’s designed to save lives in major snowstorms and work as a communications hub for rescuers in the back country.

The machine can transport up to eight people at a time through deep snow and is specially designed to carry a litter or gurney as well.

“So a person with a shoulder injury, especially if they’re in a litter, they can’t really go on the back of a snowmobile,” said John Penna, a seasoned search and rescue volunteer and sometimes the operator of the snowcat in the field. "They can be pulled, but they’re not going to be really comfortable. This is heated. It actually has an opening where the driver and the navigator sit. There’s another couple of seats behind them, but there’s actually a hole that goes into the back that allows a litter to be brought in, and the EMT can sit right by the head of the patient and keep that communication going."

He remembered using the department’s old snowcat, an orange Delorean — yes, like Marty McFly’s, except a different kind of vehicle entirely with no flux capacitor. That tracked snow machine was donated by the community to Search and Rescue in the 1980s.

He recalled picking up a man who was snowed in at his house when he fell through a plate glass shower and needed emergency medical attention.

The newer model is just as great as the old one at traveling through extreme weather conditions (if not better). The newer controls allow it to pivot in tight spots. Ultimately, it’s still best at helping rescuers conserve energy in the field.

Sharing the new red snowcat, which is a much newer piece of technology, with families at the fair is something Penna especially enjoys.

“Really, it’s for the kids. The kids see this cool thing, they drag their parents over. It gives us an opportunity,” Penna said. “We call it preventative search and rescue -- PSAR. The idea is that we can communicate to people about how to be safe in the woods.”

A list of exhibitors that hope to bring safety and educational information to families at the fair can be found on the Coconino County Fair app. Once downloaded, the gray, green and white icon can be a portal to accessing all of the information that used to be on the fair program — and more.

“One of our challenges when we do the program is we can’t be specific about exactly who is where," Conway said. "Because of the printing, you need lead time. Things change. I just last week had to take off three or four vendors that were no longer coming. Add in new vendors. It’s hard to do that on a paper program, but with an app we can have it up to date.”

Also in the realm of new technology, Conway has borrowed a digital sign from NAU Athletics to make entering the fair a “more grand experience” for attendees. And a mechanical bull on the grounds is a new addition this year, according to the fair manager.

There’s a lot to look forward to this weekend, but Conway is already leaning in to planning for the next big fair-a-versary.

“This is the 73rd annual, so I’m looking ahead at 75 wondering how we’re going to make that one special," he said. "I don’t want to overlook 74, but I’m really excited for the big anniversary. The last one I was really excited for was the Route 66 one we did a couple of years back for the 66th anniversary.”

For more information, and to buy tickets and parking online, visit coconinocountyfair.com.