A big chill for Mama Burger as Flagstaff adjusts to virus reopenings

Business was brisk at Mama Burger, the lunch-time line of cars in the drive-thru snaking around Flagstaff’s iconic joint and almost spilling onto Fort Valley Road. Loyal customers need their burger fix and, for now, they seem willing to live without dining within the candy-striped red walls or on the sun-drenched patio picnic tables.
Though Mama Burger has lost only about 25% of its business during the COVID-19 dining closure, and though Gov. Doug Ducey has given restaurants the go-ahead to reopen — with social-distancing restrictions — starting on Monday, Mama Burger owners Bernadette Chavez and Pete Schepper will not be flinging open the doors just yet.
In fact, due to the outbreak of coronavirus cases among meat-processing plant workers nationwide, which has affected supplies of beef to distributors, you may see — but, perhaps, not notice, taste-wise — another change to Mama Burger sometime in the next few weeks.
Namely, it will be forced to use frozen beef.
To many, most especially co-owner Chavez, this is heresy. She said she and her Mama Burger staff have prided themselves on using only fresh ground chuck; it says so right there on the menu. Customers expect it, and Chavez and Schepper have insisted on it.
But because the outbreak at meat-packing plants — a reported 9,400 workers have been infected at 167 plants, causing at least 38 to close in the past two weeks — beef supplies are scarce. That has driven the price up considerably, which has hurt both big chains and smaller businesses such as Mama Burger. Chavez said she paid $2.20 a pound for ground chuck in late March; last week, $3.60.
“And it’s probably going to go higher than $4 next week,” she said.
As a result, the wife-and-husband team made the difficult choice to buy beef in bulk and freeze it for later use. That goes against their restaurant’s ethos, but the livelihood of the business is at stake. Chavez purchased 3,000 pounds of beef when prices were rising, yet not at a peak, and stored the ground chuck in freezers at three Fratelli Pizza locations in town (Schepper co-owns that franchise, as well).
“We were informed by our food reps that this was coming and it wasn’t going to be pretty, so we took it upon ourselves to buy some in bulk,” she said.
So, sometime, in the next few weeks, Chavez will be forced to reluctantly dip into frozen supply.
Will customers notice?
“It’s a big experiment for us,” Schepper said. “I think (customers) will understand, but I’m not sure they’ll notice.”
Chavez did not take this step lightly. But having to pay double her regular cost of beef forced her hand. And, she cautioned, it may — may, she emphasized — lead to temporarily turning off Mama Burger’s grill.
“Since the shutdown, with drive-thru, we’ve been able to continue to operate,” Chavez said. “But the beef prices may be why we might have to close for a couple of weeks. That’s been discussed.”
“Or,” Schepper added, “we’ve talked to switching over to something else. We’ve thought about bringing in chicken, possibly turkey.”
Face it, though, Mama Burger is known for its fresh-beef burgers and its festive, family-oriented in-restaurant dining, so the virus-caused changes have dealt the place a serious blow.
Even though Gov. Ducey has green-lighted a reopening of restaurants, neither Mama Burger nor Fratelli will be seating people any time soon.
The reason is simple: Chavez and Schepper do not want to take chances exposing their workers — or customers — to COVID-19 in the current climate, when testing is not widespread and the infection rate has yet to top out.
“I’m not comfortable opening Monday at all, so we’re just going to keep doing what we’re doing,” Chavez said. “I’d go so far as a month to see how things go (with rates of infection) before (opening).
“My crew, they’ve been showing up every day and there’s no way I’m going to open the door and expose them further. With Ducey’s orders, there are restrictions. We’re supposed to still do the six feet apart. We can maybe do three tables at a time, but that means I’d have to pay somebody to man that. No, I don’t think (it’s safe) yet.”
The couple is concerned, naturally, with the skyrocketing price of beef. One of Mama Burger’s suppliers, Sysco, is said to be suffering a serious shortage, and the other supplier, Shamrock Foods, reportedly has raised prices due to overwhelming command.
Still, the couple bears no ill will toward meat packers who have declined to work because of the risk of exposure.
“I don’t want to get too political, but we’re on the side of the workers,” Schepper said. “We want all the processing plant employees to be as safe as possible.”
But, until the beef (fresh or frozen) runs out, Mama Burger will keep offering drive-thru service. The couple said that, pre-COVID, drive-thru accounted for about 20% of business; now, it’s 95%.
“We truly appreciate the community rallying and continuing to come in,” Chavez said. “I can’t say enough about our crew. And that’s why we’re not opening Monday. We’ll continue to do so until we feel comfortable enough to fully reopen.”
