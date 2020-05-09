A big chill for Mama Burger as Flagstaff adjusts to virus reopenings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Business was brisk at Mama Burger, the lunch-time line of cars in the drive-thru snaking around Flagstaff’s iconic joint and almost spilling onto Fort Valley Road. Loyal customers need their burger fix and, for now, they seem willing to live without dining within the candy-striped red walls or on the sun-drenched patio picnic tables.

Though Mama Burger has lost only about 25% of its business during the COVID-19 dining closure, and though Gov. Doug Ducey has given restaurants the go-ahead to reopen — with social-distancing restrictions — starting on Monday, Mama Burger owners Bernadette Chavez and Pete Schepper will not be flinging open the doors just yet.

In fact, due to the outbreak of coronavirus cases among meat-processing plant workers nationwide, which has affected supplies of beef to distributors, you may see — but, perhaps, not notice, taste-wise — another change to Mama Burger sometime in the next few weeks.

Namely, it will be forced to use frozen beef.

To many, most especially co-owner Chavez, this is heresy. She said she and her Mama Burger staff have prided themselves on using only fresh ground chuck; it says so right there on the menu. Customers expect it, and Chavez and Schepper have insisted on it.