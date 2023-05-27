Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On Friday morning, Flagstaff Police assisted a very large and furry Coconino County resident as they attempted to cross Interstate 40 — a black bear.

Just before 5:30 a.m., the animal tried to cross the freeway near the Fourth Street bridge. According to the Flagstaff Police Department, when they arrived, the bear was stuck in the median between west and eastbound I-40.

Police say they kept an eye on the bear, and set up traffic control measures to ensure the safety of the critter and passing traffic while they waited for backup from Coconino County Animal Control and the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

Police say it took some “creative wrangling,” but first responders were eventually able to help the bear safely cross I-40 and return to “the wild near Harold Ranch Road.”