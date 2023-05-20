After 11:30 a.m. on Friday, it was almost impossible not to catch the scent of grilling burgers in the air inside the law enforcement building shared by the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and the Flagstaff Police Department on Sawmill Road in Flagstaff.

The sky was nearly purple, overcast and spitting rain. That didn’t stop volunteers with the County’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) from lighting a grill behind the Leaf Auditorium and cooking up dozens of burgers and hotdogs.

Those burgers were served to Coconino County Sheriff’s Department veterans of all stripes during a brand-new special event.

For the first time ever, CCSO hosted a barbecue to honor retired staff and officers, crafting an opportunity for current leadership to meet some of the legends in local law enforcement.

“We dreamed this idea up a couple of months ago,” said Sheriff Jim Driscoll. “People have reunions all the time, and I go, ‘Why not do one for our retirees?’ We started working on it, got everybody involved and here it is.”

Former Sheriff Joe Richards was one notable guest at the event. He sat near the middle of the auditorium, a few yards away from monitors that displayed image after image of the county’s lawmen and women dating back to the 1890s. At more than one point, his picture dominated the screen.

“He is a legend,” Driscoll said of Richards. “The man is a legend -- 32 years as sheriff, eight terms. Eight terms! I learned so much from him.”

Driscoll took his place at a podium in the front of the room, opposite the chow line. He recounted much of his journey as sheriff, discussing the growth of programs like Pathways to Community, and reflecting on the challenges brought by a global pandemic and shifting attitudes toward policing. All the while, he pointed to Richards’ mentorship, and the contributions of the men and women who’ve built CCSO’s legacy, as laying the foundation for future success.

“I think it was important to recognize all those people, not just the cops, but everybody who’s worked here and retired over the last 50 years,” Driscoll said.

This is the first retiree reunion event CCSO has hosted, but the sheriff said he hopes it won’t be the last. He told the Daily Sun, many of the people who gathered Friday still have a good deal to teach and deserve to recognition.