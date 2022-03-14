'A back and forth of understanding': Artist Debra Edgerton explores African American and Japanese heritage in ‘Between Two Edges’

Debra Edgerton’s Voices Along the Stream is a piece of art in motion. Narrow slivers of paper cascade down the length of a tall, hanging scroll, each piece filled with the words of African American poets; Japanese haikus penned in tiny lettering. Edgerton is beckoning her audience to really see, look closely.

Where the slices of paper meet on the scroll, “like two rivers converging to create a larger body,” she said, is symbolic of her cultural heritage.

The daughter of an African American father and a Japanese mother, through her work Edgerton explores her own identity and the moments of confluence and separation therein. Her exhibit, Between Two Edges, is currently on display at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany as part of the Art in Action series and features watercolor paintings as well as a set of kakejiku, or hanging scrolls.

A professor at Northern Arizona University and working artist, it wasn’t until graduate school that Edgerton began to think of her identity as multiple parts of a whole – as something that lent itself to her own analysis and examination.

Growing up in Junction City, Kansas, she simply existed – as would any child with culture, and language and food intermingling seamlessly at home. Breakfast was often green tea over rice with pickled cucumbers, cabbage and fried eggs. Other times meals consisted of fried chicken or black-eyed peas sharing the table with sushi or curry. They lived near Fort Riley Army base where there were other kids who had African American fathers and Asian mothers. Edgerton’s high school was almost entirely white but both elementary and middle school had been very diverse.

Her parents didn’t talk much about their past. Edgerton’s father was military police during the occupation of Japan following World War II and saw her mother walking home one day. He introduced himself with the help of a translator. But their overall silence – about the war and about their cultural heritage – was palpable. It was something Edgerton began to explore in her art, though not until much later. Her initial interest in and practice of art lay more in its technicality and less in what it might help to convey.

‘Then in grad school, it became, ‘What do you want to talk about in your art,’? Edgerton, who has a master of fine arts in painting and interdisciplinary art from both the San Francisco Institute of Art and Vermont College of Fine Art, said “Then we started talking in terms of theory and people were taking these ideas and putting them within a visual vocabulary and I said, ‘I can do that.’"

Watercolor

The watercolors that comprise Between Two Edges are By the Grace of God, and Matsuri and have been put side by side for the exhibit as if Edgerton is placing her cultural identities in conversation with one another.

For the former, Edgerton painted African American women in different formations of grief. Inspired by statues of mourning women in a Venitian cemetery, Edgerton painted her subjects–many of them her friends and colleagues–while they recounted their own experiences of death and loss. By collecting their stories and immortalizing those on canvas, Edgerton seeks to restore the agency often taken from Black women in the face of tragedy, specifically in the wake of police shootings when victims’ mothers and daughters, aunts and sisters so often become public spectacle–even in the throes of something so personal and violent.

“When I was at the cemetery, what I walked away with was how empowered and spiritual those sculptures looked. I wanted to be able to restructure the narrative of what grief could look like for women of color, something that has been so prominent in the national spotlight,” Edgerton said. “I didn’t want people to walk away without this idea that there is a grace and a power within a woman’s grief.”

In Matsuri, Edgerton illustrates festival season in Japan. She painted the series while studying different forms of storytelling in Japan for her scroll series.

Matsuri is in many ways Edgerton’s finding context, that is, witnessing firsthand festivals her mother would have celebrated as a girl, painted years later by her daughter in striking reds and yellows.

“I attended as many matsuri (the word for festival) as I could in Kyoto, Osaka and Tokyo. I wanted to get a feel for what it would have been like during the Japan of my mother and grandparents’ days, the music, the kimonos, the colors and textures, and food and celebration,” Edgerton said. “These festivals celebrated their history and their region.”

In Matsuri, place, as is true of many Edgerton's works, is tantamount to the art and thus the artist’s journey of self-discovery. The paintings are firmly rooted in Japan, which in turn is firmly rooted within Edgerton, those ties only growing deeper and more complex with each brushstroke

“Cultural identity can speak to your own background, but place is also part of it,” Edgerton said.

Kakejiku and Kawarimono

While the watercolor series address what is distinct to Edgerton’s African American heritage separately of her Japanese one and vice versa, her kakejiku are a means to synthesize the two

The only element of Between Two Edges that is displayed in person, Edgerton's kakejiku are made of African and Japanese paper and poetry, but also incorporate materials gathered on the Colorado Plateau.

Twigs, berries, leaves and other materials native to the region make their way into several of the scrolls, firmly anchoring both Edgerton and the audience to the land they stand on. We are once again reminded that place informs who she is; a synthesis of cultural elements, from Africa, Japan and Arizona, the scrolls reflect their creator.

A fairytale Edgerton wrote accompanies the scrolls. Partially autobiographical, the story, which shares the same title as the exhibit, begins with protagonist Kawarimono’s desire to learn more about herself.

So she leaves her village, a place where her parents never share stories of their past and where she feels she must wear many masks, never sure what culture she belongs to. She knows her ancestry traces back to two tribes but doesn't know their history and hasn’t met any of their members. Kawarimono sets out to find the information for herself

She eventually finds the tribes, the shadow people and the mist people, living on different banks of two rivers, that, while separate, flow parallel. She recognizes their language and many of their customs

Kawarimono falls asleep on a bank between the rivers but wakes up to a storm that causes them to swell into one powerful body of water. Symbolic of her cultures joining as in the Voices Along the Stream scroll, through this flood, Kawarimono sees how the rivers can exist separately as well as together.

The water recedes and Kawarimono begins walking.

“So, she then waded across the shallow part of the river by the shore and started her journey on the bank between the two rivers. This was the path that she would call her own,” Edgerton writes in the fairytale.

“With the scrolls, I want to tell the story of how this person is trying to find a way of integrating her two identities,” she said.

For Edgerton herself, that process was in no way simple or linear, but exquisitely complex and drawn out over many years.

“You are shooting forward and into the past, back and forth. It reminds me of the multiverse in Spiderman or (mythologist) Joseph Campbell’s hero’s journey,” she said. “It’s never quite linear but rather a back and forth of understanding.”

Sometimes Edgerton found herself advocating more loudly for her Japanese side, which seemed to be less readily apparent to people, other times her African American heritage took center stage, as she a woman of color often has to fight to be heard. As the exhibit shows, selfhood and identity exist in a constant state of fluctuation, joining and disjoining in a dance that Edgerton has learned to communicate elegantly and crisply, boldly and completely over many years of close inspection.

“In terms of dealing with two cultures, I found myself constantly going back and forth. Cultural heritage is a little intangible and I wanted to honor both sides of my heritage in my art,’” she said. “I think it was when I really started talking about cultural intersections and the distinctly different situations that my art started to gell. In the two sets of watercolor paintings, I am speaking to a specific issue that seems to carry more weight in one community over the other. But with the scrolls, I want to tell the story of how the person is trying to find a way of integrating both.”

