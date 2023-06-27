On July 16, 2022, the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline was simplified from a 10-digit number to 988, making for nearly a year that mental health support has been only three numbers away for Americans with a phone.

Ostensibly the purpose of the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline hadn’t changed. It still functions as a free, round-the-clock suicide hotline or mental health support and resource center, but the number of users has trended upward drastically following the introduction of the shorter number.

“The government decided wisely that 988 was an easier number to remember. They wanted to make 988 a three-digit number that would hopefully be as memorable to people as 911 is for physical emergencies,” said Thomas Bond, the senior director of communications for Solari — which is the company that answers all of the 988 calls made in Arizona.

According to Bond, the three-digit number has helped bring a new wave of awareness to the free mental health hotline.

“We have seen a steady increase in calls since launch. The first month was about 3,500 calls, and for the last two months that we have data for — May and April of this year — we have over 5,600 calls. We’ve seen it growing steadily month over month as more people learn about the service,” Bond said.

He added that the professionals working at 988 want to reach out further, particularly to marginalized communities who might have a greater need for support.

“We know that there are some populations, including veterans, tribal communities, African Americans and the LGBTQ+ community who are at higher suicide risk,” said Bond.

The main 988 call center operators are equipped and trained to support any person, adults and children alike, through mental health challenges, crises or emergencies.

In order to be hired by Solari, every operator has to have between one and five years of experience in the behavioral health field. They also attend a monthlong training before touching the phone.

Professionals at 988 have also developed specific support lines for veterans and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Callers can be transferred to a specialty operator through 988 who is trained to be more familiar with their experience as a member of an at-risk community.

“The operators on these lines have experience veterans or [people] from within the LGBTQ+ community. They’ve also received specific training to help members of these communities to deal with whatever issues they may be facing,” Bond said. “The operators will have an understanding of things like pronouns and gender identity. They’ll be speaking with someone who can meet them where they’re at and support them not only over the phone, but they can connect them with resources in their community.”

Disclosure of gender identity or sexual orientation can be frightening on its own, Bond said.

The operators at 988 understand that, too.

“A person can choose to not disclose or disclose whatever they’re comfortable with to the operator. Any information that they provide is purely confidential,” Bond said.

Although 988 is often viewed as a suicide or crisis line alone, Bond emphasized the free phone number’s broader uses.

“988 serves as a crisis and suicide lifeline, but it also can be used for preventative measures,” Bond said. “If you are feeling stressed about a situation, if you’re having anxiety or depression, you’re having relationship issues, whatever it is in people’s lives that may be a crisis to them, we don’t define what a crisis is for people,” said Bond. “We want people to call before something reaches a crisis state in their lives. If you’re thinking I just don’t feel right today, I need help, that’s the time to call.”

The 988 services are also available to friends and family members of people who might be facing mental health challenges or contemplating suicide.

“People are more than welcome to call for a friend or a loved one. They do not have to call just for themselves. If you have a family member who is suffering, people are welcome to call for third persons as well,” Bond said.

Operators who speak both English and Spanish are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, any day of the year. Translators are also available for any language other than English or Spanish.

“We are here and we are ready to help people through anything they’re going through,” Bond said.