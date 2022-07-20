85-acre Dragon Fire ‘being allowed to fulfill its natural role’ on Grand Canyon North Rim

The 85-acre Dragon Fire caused by lightning on Sunday is being monitored by fire managers as it burns through ponderosa pine forest 5 miles west of the North Rim Grand Canyon Lodge.

According to a release from Grand Canyon National Park (GCNP), resources assigned to the fire include two wildland fire engines, two wildland fire modules, a 20-person hand crew, one helicopter and local resource specialists. The current management strategy includes buffering containment lines to the north and east of the fire, but otherwise the fire is being allowed to burn and “fulfill its natural role in a fire-dependent ecosystem.”

“Wildfire is a natural process within the fire-adapted ecosystem on the North Rim,” GCNP stated in their release. “By allowing the Dragon Fire to carry out this natural process, a variety of resource objectives will be met including reduction of hazardous fuels, promoting forest regeneration, improving wildlife habitat and restoring a more open forest understory.”

The Tiyo Point Trail as of Wednesday morning has been closed, and motorists driving along the W-1/Point Sublime Road should be aware of fire personnel and equipment in the vicinity. GCNP asks motorists to “watch out for snags across the roadway and slow down for emergency response vehicles.”

Southwest-west winds could move smoke east toward the North Rim Grand Canyon Lodge and smoke may also be seen from the South Rim. The National Weather Service forecasts low wind speeds and a 20% chance of isolated thunderstorms in the area through Thursday.

More information on Grand Canyon National Park fire management can be found at www.nps.gov/grca/learn/management/firemanagement.htm.