At 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Summit Fire Department received a call from Star School, after the strong smell of gas was reported and several people said they were experiencing headaches.

The smell was strongest in the school’s cafeteria and gymnasium, the result of a near-empty propane tank.

“The tank was so low, it did not have enough pressure to hold back the residual gas,” said Summit Fire Battalion Chief Chris Zambeck.

When an engine, battalion chief and Guardian medical team arrived at the school on Leupp Road, they cleared the building and turned off all appliances that used propane.

Then, they triaged seven people who complained of the kind of headaches and nausea often associated with the smell and presence of dangerous gasses indoors. Four adults and three children had reported symptoms to the school nurse, who promptly called the fire department.

Paramedics quickly determined that no one was seriously injured or ill; no one needed to be transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The incident affected one classroom and the cafeteria, where students usually eat breakfast and lunch and take physical education classes.

Both the classroom and cafeteria remained evacuated for the remainder of the day. Star School’s two-person kitchen staff were relocated to a community kitchen on campus, and lunch was served in classrooms.

Star School Director and Principal Jeannie Krantz Gross said the firefighters who responded to the incident helped the kitchen staff move their equipment — including dough and pizza pans for the afternoon’s fresh-baked pies — to the community kitchen.

The affected classroom was evacuated, and students were moved outside. PE also took place outside, and Krantz Gross said she was happy for the sunshine because the students were largely delighted to be outdoors.

Star School was able to contact their propane provider and arrange to have the tank refilled and pilot lights relit. Krantz Gross said she's not aware of anything like this happening before.

“I think it might have something to do with the colder winter, probably more propane usage than normal. We typically have those things scheduled,” she said.

Overall, the incident response was speedy, and the danger was kept under control. For that, Krantz Gross said she’s thankful to the fire department and the school nurse — a new full-time addition to Star School staff, thanks to a grant from the Arizona Department of Education.

“This was honestly the best possible scenario for us here, with no one taking ill,” said Krantz Gross.

Summit Fire, in light of this morning’s incident, wants to remind locals to keep an eye on their propane tank levels — especially with frigid winter storms moving in and out of the area.

“Monitor your propane tank levels and keep them from completely depleting, to avoid incidents like this,” Zambeck said. “If you do smell gas, avoid turning any appliances on that could create a spark and remove yourself from the atmosphere. Fresh air is the best medicine.”