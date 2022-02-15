 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
61-year-old dies after skiing accident at Snowbowl

Snowbowl Opens (copy)

Arizona Snowbowl patrons wait to hit the slopes in this 2019 file photo. 

 Courtesy of Arizona Snowbowl

A 61-year-old Minnesota man is dead after a skiing accident at Arizona Snowbowl on Tuesday, officials confirmed.

The man, identified as Michael Amiot, sustained life-threatening injuries during an accident on the Phoenix run shortly after 9:45 a.m. Rescuers performed life-saving measures for more than 30 minutes before deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office arrived. Amiot was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

An initial investigation indicated that Amiot sustained serious head trauma and wasn't wearing a helmet, according to CCSO spokesman Jon Paxton. Further details about the accident that led to the head trauma were not immediately released.

Amiot's body was taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

