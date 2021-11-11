$54 million to 4FRI this year, says Forest Chief Randy Moore in Flagstaff; Sinema, O'Halleran applaud plan

In September, after close to two years of work and several companies waiting on the results, the Forest Service canceled its Phase 2 contract for the project after officials said they discovered challenges that made the project unfeasible.

The decision was roundly criticized by elected officials including Sens. Sinema and Mark Kelly, with some worrying the setback spelled the end for one of the nation’s most ambitious forest restoration projects.

But while the future appears brighter given Moore’s announcement, it appears many of the same challenges that sunk the previous contract still exist.

Moving forward

Sinema told the Arizona Daily Sun she believes the announcement this week shows the efforts have come a long way since the contract was canceled.

“Chief Moore is here today because when I had a phone conference with him back in September, the day that they canceled the [contract], I said, ‘I want you to come to Arizona, and when you come you need to have a plan.’ And I have to say, they did arrive with a plan, so I'm grateful for that,” Sinema said.

“I was pleased to see that Chief Moore and the entire USDA and Forest Service Team took action in just 45 days to come up with a new plan,” she added.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}